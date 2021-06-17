Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Driving Factors, 2021 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

“Allergy Diagnostics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Allergy Diagnostics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Inhaled Allergens Segment Captures the Largest Share in the Allergy Diagnostics Market

Allergens are of various types, such as consumed, injested, contact, inhaled, etc. Of these, the inhaled allergens hold the largest share as it is the most common among all the allergens. Some of the most common symptoms of allergy due to inhaled allergens are itchy eyes, sneezing, and watery eyes, etc. The rising pollution in the environment, coupled with the changing lifestyle of the people, is boosting the segment growth. On the other hand, food allergens still remain to exhibit the fastest growth rate owing to the unawareness among the individuals regarding certain food allergies. Hence, propelling the segment growth.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America is currently the largest market for allergic diagnostics globally, in terms of value, and occupies the major share of the global market. The large market size of the North American market is mainly due to the United States, which represents more than 80% of the North American market. There are several factors that make the the largest market for allergy diagnostics, such as high awareness toward allergies in the US population, better regulatory guidelines which mandate allergic testing in all cases of intensive and emergency care, and better healthcare infrastructure to deal with patients’ allergic situations. General allergy testing is also very high in the United States, approximately 1 in 6 Americans (around 50 million) suffer from some form of allergy and approximately 25 million Americans suffer from respiratory allergies.

Market Overview:

Allergic diseases include anaphylaxis, food allergies, forms of asthma, conjunctivitis, eczema, eosinophilic disorders, and drug and insect allergies. According to the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC), an estimated hay fever prevalence in 13 to 14 year old children was approximately 22.1% globally, with 29.5% in Africa, 23.9% in Asia, 15.8% in the Indian subcontinent, 23.7% in Latin America, 33.3% in North America, 12.3% in Northern and Eastern , 39.8% in the Oceania, and 21.2% in the Western . It is essential for patients to receive an accurate diagnosis of hay fever. In addition, food allergies are on the rise.

An estimated 17 million ans have food allergies, and according to an Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), over the past decade, hospital admissions for severe allergic reactions in children have risen seven-fold. In the United States, according to the CDC report, food allergies result in more than 300,000 ambulatory-care visits each year among children less than 18 years of age. Therefore, with the growing incidences of allergic diseases, the new diagnostic market for the same is expected to grow at a good pace. Furthermore, the latest diagnostic strategies for allergies and research on new approaches for treatment are expected to drive the market. Key Manufacturers Like

