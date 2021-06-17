Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Driving Factors, 2021 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

“Whole Slide Imaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Whole Slide Imaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Immunohistochemistry Application Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is a method for detecting antigens or haptens in the cells of a tissue section, by using the principle of antibodies binding specifically to antigens in biological tissues. It is a widely used technique in pathology to observe protein expression in tissue samples. It is also gaining importance, as many biotech companies use immunohistochemistry in early research and later stage drug development. Thus, with more advanced processes, this method helps in faster assessment of samples.

There has also been increased use of whole slide imaging to study blood coagulation disorders to hematopoietic neoplasms. Although there has been increased interest by pharmaceutical companies to use WSI products to develop biomarkers, the acceptance of digitized images in clinical validation studies by regulatory authorities still remains a challenge.

The Asia-Pacific Market Holds the Fastest Growth, and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific market is witnessing the highest CAGR, owing to the same factors responsible for the growth of this market, such as increasing research on drug discovery and awareness about the benefits of WSI. The market for whole slide imaging is growing every year and generating a large number of pathology specimens each year, due to the presence of a large population base. Thus, the adoption rate of whole slide imaging in the region has also increased, and is expected to rise in the same manner over the coming years.

Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the whole slide imaging market are increasing usage in drug discovery processes, technological advancements in whole slide imaging, and rising popularity of virtual slides, as compared to physical slides. Also, the increasing incidence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the overall market.

With increasing research, there are many pharmaceutical and biotech companies that have made significant investments in drug discovery. As a consequence, imaging is now performed in all drug discovery processes. Therefore, imaging and image-based technologies are now commonplace across the drug discovery workflow and hold great promise for R&D, allowing researchers to understand and work with model organisms. Thus, it is expected to improve standardization, quality, and manageability of research, and help reduce costs. Thus, as research in drug discovery increases, it is expected to directly impact the growth of the whole slide imaging market.

Digital pathology (DP) is also a rapidly growing field that has generated a lot of interest among hospitals, laboratories, surgeons, research institutes, and healthcare companies, among others. The digital pathology process is expected to significantly increase, and thereby, increase productivity and efficiency, by allowing pathologists to stay in their offices rather than travel to numerous locations.

With the advancement of digital pathology and computer-assisted artificial intelligence technology, it is inevitable that digital health will come to play an important role in the strategic planning of cancer research and precision medicine delivery.

Thus, whole slide imaging devices are increasingly being used for cancer research and precision medicine, as many diseases can be defined by being examined under the microscope. Pathologists’ involvement in precision medicine and digital technology is likely to be a key driver for improving patient care. As a result, this is a great opportunity for the growth of the market. Key Manufacturers Like

