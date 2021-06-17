June 2021 Report on  Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 202970 million by 2025, from USD 171470 million in 2019.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market has been segmented into Petroleum Cracking Metod, Gas Purification Method, etc.

By Application, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been segmented into Civil, Industrial, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Share Analysis

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) are: Saudi Aramco, Bharat Petroleum, CNPC, Sinopec, Phillips66, ADNOC, Total, KNPC, Exxon Mobil, Pemex, Chevron, Valero Energy, Qatar Petroleum, ConocoPhillips Company, Gazprom, Equinor, Others, SHV Energy (NL), BP, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Petroleum Cracking Metod

1.2.3 Gas Purification Method

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market

1.4.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Saudi Aramco

2.1.1 Saudi Aramco Details

2.1.2 Saudi Aramco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Saudi Aramco SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Saudi Aramco Product and Services

2.1.5 Saudi Aramco Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Bharat Petroleum

2.2.1 Bharat Petroleum Details

2.2.2 Bharat Petroleum Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Bharat Petroleum SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Bharat Petroleum Product and Services

2.2.5 Bharat Petroleum Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 CNPC

2.3.1 CNPC Details

2.3.2 CNPC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 CNPC SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 CNPC Product and Services

2.3.5 CNPC Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Sinopec

2.4.1 Sinopec Details

2.4.2 Sinopec Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Sinopec SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Sinopec Product and Services

2.4.5 Sinopec Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Phillips66

2.5.1 Phillips66 Details

2.5.2 Phillips66 Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Phillips66 SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Phillips66 Product and Services

2.5.5 Phillips66 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 ADNOC

2.6.1 ADNOC Details

2.6.2 ADNOC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 ADNOC SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 ADNOC Product and Services

2.6.5 ADNOC Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Total

2.7.1 Total Details

2.7.2 Total Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Total SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Total Product and Services

2.7.5 Total Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 KNPC

2.8.1 KNPC Details

2.8.2 KNPC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 KNPC SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 KNPC Product and Services

2.8.5 KNPC Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Exxon Mobil

2.9.1 Exxon Mobil Details

2.9.2 Exxon Mobil Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Exxon Mobil SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Exxon Mobil Product and Services

2.9.5 Exxon Mobil Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Pemex

2.10.1 Pemex Details

2.10.2 Pemex Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Pemex SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Pemex Product and Services

2.10.5 Pemex Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Chevron

2.11.1 Chevron Details

2.11.2 Chevron Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Chevron SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Chevron Product and Services

2.11.5 Chevron Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Valero Energy

2.12.1 Valero Energy Details

2.12.2 Valero Energy Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Valero Energy SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Valero Energy Product and Services

2.12.5 Valero Energy Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Qatar Petroleum

2.13.1 Qatar Petroleum Details

2.13.2 Qatar Petroleum Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Qatar Petroleum SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Qatar Petroleum Product and Services

2.13.5 Qatar Petroleum Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 ConocoPhillips Company

2.14.1 ConocoPhillips Company Details

2.14.2 ConocoPhillips Company Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 ConocoPhillips Company SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 ConocoPhillips Company Product and Services

2.14.5 ConocoPhillips Company Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Gazprom

2.15.1 Gazprom Details

2.15.2 Gazprom Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Gazprom SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Gazprom Product and Services

2.15.5 Gazprom Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Equinor

2.16.1 Equinor Details

2.16.2 Equinor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Equinor SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Equinor Product and Services

2.16.5 Equinor Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Others

2.17.1 Others Details

2.17.2 Others Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Others SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Others Product and Services

2.17.5 Others Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 SHV Energy (NL)

2.18.1 SHV Energy (NL) Details

2.18.2 SHV Energy (NL) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 SHV Energy (NL) SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 SHV Energy (NL) Product and Services

2.18.5 SHV Energy (NL) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 BP

2.19.1 BP Details

2.19.2 BP Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 BP SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 BP Product and Services

2.19.5 BP Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

