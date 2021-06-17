Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2027 | Lubrizol, Infineum International, Afton Chemical

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Lubrizol, Infineum International, Afton Chemical, Chevron Oronite, Tianhe, CNPC, HighLube, Wuxi South Petroleum, Richful, Prasol Chemicals, KANGTAI

By Types:

Primary ZDDP Additives

Secondary ZDDP Additives



By Applications:

Automotive Application

Industrial Application

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Overview

1.1 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Product Overview

1.2 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Primary ZDDP Additives

1.2.2 Secondary ZDDP Additives

1.3 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives by Application

4.1 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Application

4.1.2 Industrial Application

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives by Country

5.1 North America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives by Country

6.1 Europe Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives by Country

8.1 Latin America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Business

10.1 Lubrizol

10.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lubrizol Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lubrizol Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Lubrizol Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Products Offered

10.1.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

10.2 Infineum International

10.2.1 Infineum International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Infineum International Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Infineum International Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lubrizol Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Products Offered

10.2.5 Infineum International Recent Development

10.3 Afton Chemical

10.3.1 Afton Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Afton Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Afton Chemical Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Afton Chemical Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Products Offered

10.3.5 Afton Chemical Recent Development

10.4 Chevron Oronite

10.4.1 Chevron Oronite Corporation Information

10.4.2 Chevron Oronite Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Chevron Oronite Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Chevron Oronite Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Products Offered

10.4.5 Chevron Oronite Recent Development

10.5 Tianhe

10.5.1 Tianhe Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tianhe Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Tianhe Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Tianhe Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Products Offered

10.5.5 Tianhe Recent Development

10.6 CNPC

10.6.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.6.2 CNPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 CNPC Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 CNPC Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Products Offered

10.6.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.7 HighLube

10.7.1 HighLube Corporation Information

10.7.2 HighLube Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 HighLube Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 HighLube Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Products Offered

10.7.5 HighLube Recent Development

10.8 Wuxi South Petroleum

10.8.1 Wuxi South Petroleum Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wuxi South Petroleum Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Wuxi South Petroleum Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Wuxi South Petroleum Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Products Offered

10.8.5 Wuxi South Petroleum Recent Development

10.9 Richful

10.9.1 Richful Corporation Information

10.9.2 Richful Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Richful Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Richful Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Products Offered

10.9.5 Richful Recent Development

10.10 Prasol Chemicals

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Prasol Chemicals Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Prasol Chemicals Recent Development

10.11 KANGTAI

10.11.1 KANGTAI Corporation Information

10.11.2 KANGTAI Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 KANGTAI Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 KANGTAI Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Products Offered

10.11.5 KANGTAI Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Distributors

12.3 Zinc Dialkyl Dithiophosphate Additives Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

