Petroleum Waxes Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | CNPC, Exxon Mobile, Sinopec

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Petroleum Waxes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Petroleum Waxes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
CNPC, Exxon Mobile, Sinopec, Shell, Sasol, LUKOIL, PDVSA, Petrobras, ENI, Cepsa, MOL, Nippon Seiro, IGI, Calumet, Samir, HollyFrontier, Hansen & Rosenthal
By Types:
Fully Refined Waxes
Semi-refined Waxes
Others
By Applications:
Candles
Food
Pyrotechnics
Fiberboards
Others
Table of Contents:
1 Petroleum Waxes Market Overview
1.1 Petroleum Waxes Product Overview
1.2 Petroleum Waxes Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Fully Refined Waxes
1.2.2 Semi-refined Waxes
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Petroleum Waxes Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Petroleum Waxes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Petroleum Waxes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Petroleum Waxes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Petroleum Waxes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Petroleum Waxes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Petroleum Waxes Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Petroleum Waxes Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Petroleum Waxes Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Petroleum Waxes Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Petroleum Waxes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Petroleum Waxes Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Petroleum Waxes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Petroleum Waxes Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Petroleum Waxes as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Petroleum Waxes Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Petroleum Waxes Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Petroleum Waxes Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Petroleum Waxes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Petroleum Waxes Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Petroleum Waxes Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Petroleum Waxes by Application
4.1 Petroleum Waxes Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Candles
4.1.2 Food
4.1.3 Pyrotechnics
4.1.4 Fiberboards
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Petroleum Waxes Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Petroleum Waxes Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Petroleum Waxes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Petroleum Waxes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Petroleum Waxes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Petroleum Waxes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Waxes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Petroleum Waxes by Country
5.1 North America Petroleum Waxes Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Petroleum Waxes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Petroleum Waxes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Petroleum Waxes Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Petroleum Waxes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Petroleum Waxes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Petroleum Waxes by Country
6.1 Europe Petroleum Waxes Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Petroleum Waxes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Petroleum Waxes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Petroleum Waxes Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Petroleum Waxes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Petroleum Waxes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Waxes by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Waxes Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Waxes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Waxes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Waxes Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Waxes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Waxes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Petroleum Waxes by Country
8.1 Latin America Petroleum Waxes Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Petroleum Waxes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Petroleum Waxes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Petroleum Waxes Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Petroleum Waxes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Petroleum Waxes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Waxes by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Waxes Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Waxes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Waxes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Waxes Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Waxes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Waxes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Petroleum Waxes Business
10.1 CNPC
10.1.1 CNPC Corporation Information
10.1.2 CNPC Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 CNPC Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 CNPC Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.1.5 CNPC Recent Development
10.2 Exxon Mobile
10.2.1 Exxon Mobile Corporation Information
10.2.2 Exxon Mobile Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Exxon Mobile Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 CNPC Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.2.5 Exxon Mobile Recent Development
10.3 Sinopec
10.3.1 Sinopec Corporation Information
10.3.2 Sinopec Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sinopec Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Sinopec Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.3.5 Sinopec Recent Development
10.4 Shell
10.4.1 Shell Corporation Information
10.4.2 Shell Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Shell Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Shell Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.4.5 Shell Recent Development
10.5 Sasol
10.5.1 Sasol Corporation Information
10.5.2 Sasol Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sasol Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Sasol Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.5.5 Sasol Recent Development
10.6 LUKOIL
10.6.1 LUKOIL Corporation Information
10.6.2 LUKOIL Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 LUKOIL Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 LUKOIL Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.6.5 LUKOIL Recent Development
10.7 PDVSA
10.7.1 PDVSA Corporation Information
10.7.2 PDVSA Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 PDVSA Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 PDVSA Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.7.5 PDVSA Recent Development
10.8 Petrobras
10.8.1 Petrobras Corporation Information
10.8.2 Petrobras Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Petrobras Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Petrobras Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.8.5 Petrobras Recent Development
10.9 ENI
10.9.1 ENI Corporation Information
10.9.2 ENI Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 ENI Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 ENI Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.9.5 ENI Recent Development
10.10 Cepsa
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Petroleum Waxes Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Cepsa Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Cepsa Recent Development
10.11 MOL
10.11.1 MOL Corporation Information
10.11.2 MOL Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 MOL Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 MOL Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.11.5 MOL Recent Development
10.12 Nippon Seiro
10.12.1 Nippon Seiro Corporation Information
10.12.2 Nippon Seiro Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Nippon Seiro Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Nippon Seiro Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.12.5 Nippon Seiro Recent Development
10.13 IGI
10.13.1 IGI Corporation Information
10.13.2 IGI Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 IGI Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 IGI Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.13.5 IGI Recent Development
10.14 Calumet
10.14.1 Calumet Corporation Information
10.14.2 Calumet Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Calumet Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Calumet Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.14.5 Calumet Recent Development
10.15 Samir
10.15.1 Samir Corporation Information
10.15.2 Samir Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Samir Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Samir Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.15.5 Samir Recent Development
10.16 HollyFrontier
10.16.1 HollyFrontier Corporation Information
10.16.2 HollyFrontier Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 HollyFrontier Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 HollyFrontier Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.16.5 HollyFrontier Recent Development
10.17 Hansen & Rosenthal
10.17.1 Hansen & Rosenthal Corporation Information
10.17.2 Hansen & Rosenthal Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Hansen & Rosenthal Petroleum Waxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Hansen & Rosenthal Petroleum Waxes Products Offered
10.17.5 Hansen & Rosenthal Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Petroleum Waxes Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Petroleum Waxes Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Petroleum Waxes Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Petroleum Waxes Distributors
12.3 Petroleum Waxes Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
