Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Getinge, Medtronic, LivaNova

“
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
>>>Download sample report copy of Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market 2019 https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3199844/global-extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenators-ecmo-market
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Getinge, Medtronic, LivaNova, Chalice Medical, MicroPort, NIPRO, XENIOS, OriGen Biomedical, EUROSETS S.r.l., Braile Biomédica, WEGO, Xijian Medical
By Types:
Infant Paediatric Oxygenators
Adult Oxygenators
By Applications:
Respiratory
Cardiac
Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)
Others
For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3199844/global-extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenators-ecmo-market
Table of Contents:
1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Overview
1.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Product Overview
1.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Infant Paediatric Oxygenators
1.2.2 Adult Oxygenators
1.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) by Application
4.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Respiratory
4.1.2 Cardiac
4.1.3 Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) by Country
5.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) by Country
6.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) by Country
8.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Business
10.1 Getinge
10.1.1 Getinge Corporation Information
10.1.2 Getinge Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Getinge Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Getinge Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Products Offered
10.1.5 Getinge Recent Development
10.2 Medtronic
10.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
10.2.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Medtronic Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Getinge Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Products Offered
10.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development
10.3 LivaNova
10.3.1 LivaNova Corporation Information
10.3.2 LivaNova Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 LivaNova Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 LivaNova Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Products Offered
10.3.5 LivaNova Recent Development
10.4 Chalice Medical
10.4.1 Chalice Medical Corporation Information
10.4.2 Chalice Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Chalice Medical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Chalice Medical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Products Offered
10.4.5 Chalice Medical Recent Development
10.5 MicroPort
10.5.1 MicroPort Corporation Information
10.5.2 MicroPort Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 MicroPort Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 MicroPort Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Products Offered
10.5.5 MicroPort Recent Development
10.6 NIPRO
10.6.1 NIPRO Corporation Information
10.6.2 NIPRO Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 NIPRO Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 NIPRO Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Products Offered
10.6.5 NIPRO Recent Development
10.7 XENIOS
10.7.1 XENIOS Corporation Information
10.7.2 XENIOS Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 XENIOS Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 XENIOS Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Products Offered
10.7.5 XENIOS Recent Development
10.8 OriGen Biomedical
10.8.1 OriGen Biomedical Corporation Information
10.8.2 OriGen Biomedical Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 OriGen Biomedical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 OriGen Biomedical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Products Offered
10.8.5 OriGen Biomedical Recent Development
10.9 EUROSETS S.r.l.
10.9.1 EUROSETS S.r.l. Corporation Information
10.9.2 EUROSETS S.r.l. Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 EUROSETS S.r.l. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 EUROSETS S.r.l. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Products Offered
10.9.5 EUROSETS S.r.l. Recent Development
10.10 Braile Biomédica
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Braile Biomédica Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Braile Biomédica Recent Development
10.11 WEGO
10.11.1 WEGO Corporation Information
10.11.2 WEGO Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 WEGO Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 WEGO Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Products Offered
10.11.5 WEGO Recent Development
10.12 Xijian Medical
10.12.1 Xijian Medical Corporation Information
10.12.2 Xijian Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Xijian Medical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Xijian Medical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Products Offered
10.12.5 Xijian Medical Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Distributors
12.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3199844/global-extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenators-ecmo-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”https://bisouv.com/