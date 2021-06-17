Choke Manifolds Market Opportunities And Forecast Analysis up to 2027 | Schlumberger, Weir, National Oilwell Varco

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Choke Manifolds Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Schlumberger, Weir, National Oilwell Varco, TSC, Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM), UZTEL, Rongsheng Machinery (CNPC), MSP/DRILEX, Forum Energy Technologies, AXON Energy Services, Suzhou Douson, Alberta Petroleum Industries, Kerui Petroleum, Saigao Group, Jiangsu Xinde Petroleum Machinery, Shanghai Shenkai, Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment, Sandong Metal Industry, Jiangsu Xiongyue, Yangzhou Chicheng Petroleum Machinery, Hebei New Tiehu Petroleum Machinery, Jiangsu Hengxin Petrochemical Machinery

By Types:

Manual Choke Manifolds

Hydraulic Choke Manifolds



By Applications:

Onshore Wells

Offshore Wells







Table of Contents:

1 Choke Manifolds Market Overview

1.1 Choke Manifolds Product Overview

1.2 Choke Manifolds Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Manual Choke Manifolds

1.2.2 Hydraulic Choke Manifolds

1.3 Global Choke Manifolds Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Choke Manifolds Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Choke Manifolds Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Choke Manifolds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Choke Manifolds Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Choke Manifolds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Choke Manifolds Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Choke Manifolds Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Choke Manifolds Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Choke Manifolds Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Choke Manifolds Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Choke Manifolds Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Choke Manifolds Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Choke Manifolds Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Choke Manifolds as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Choke Manifolds Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Choke Manifolds Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Choke Manifolds Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Choke Manifolds Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Choke Manifolds Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Choke Manifolds Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Choke Manifolds Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Choke Manifolds Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Choke Manifolds Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Choke Manifolds Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Choke Manifolds Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Choke Manifolds Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Choke Manifolds by Application

4.1 Choke Manifolds Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore Wells

4.1.2 Offshore Wells

4.2 Global Choke Manifolds Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Choke Manifolds Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Choke Manifolds Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Choke Manifolds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Choke Manifolds Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Choke Manifolds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Choke Manifolds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Choke Manifolds by Country

5.1 North America Choke Manifolds Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Choke Manifolds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Choke Manifolds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Choke Manifolds Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Choke Manifolds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Choke Manifolds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Choke Manifolds by Country

6.1 Europe Choke Manifolds Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Choke Manifolds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Choke Manifolds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Choke Manifolds Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Choke Manifolds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Choke Manifolds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Choke Manifolds by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Choke Manifolds Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Choke Manifolds Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Choke Manifolds Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Choke Manifolds Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Choke Manifolds Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Choke Manifolds Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Choke Manifolds by Country

8.1 Latin America Choke Manifolds Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Choke Manifolds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Choke Manifolds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Choke Manifolds Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Choke Manifolds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Choke Manifolds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Choke Manifolds by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Choke Manifolds Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Choke Manifolds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Choke Manifolds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Choke Manifolds Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Choke Manifolds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Choke Manifolds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Choke Manifolds Business

10.1 Schlumberger

10.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

10.1.2 Schlumberger Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Schlumberger Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Schlumberger Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

10.2 Weir

10.2.1 Weir Corporation Information

10.2.2 Weir Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Weir Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Schlumberger Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.2.5 Weir Recent Development

10.3 National Oilwell Varco

10.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

10.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

10.4 TSC

10.4.1 TSC Corporation Information

10.4.2 TSC Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 TSC Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 TSC Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.4.5 TSC Recent Development

10.5 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM)

10.5.1 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.5.5 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Recent Development

10.6 UZTEL

10.6.1 UZTEL Corporation Information

10.6.2 UZTEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 UZTEL Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 UZTEL Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.6.5 UZTEL Recent Development

10.7 Rongsheng Machinery (CNPC)

10.7.1 Rongsheng Machinery (CNPC) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rongsheng Machinery (CNPC) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Rongsheng Machinery (CNPC) Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Rongsheng Machinery (CNPC) Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.7.5 Rongsheng Machinery (CNPC) Recent Development

10.8 MSP/DRILEX

10.8.1 MSP/DRILEX Corporation Information

10.8.2 MSP/DRILEX Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 MSP/DRILEX Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 MSP/DRILEX Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.8.5 MSP/DRILEX Recent Development

10.9 Forum Energy Technologies

10.9.1 Forum Energy Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 Forum Energy Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Forum Energy Technologies Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Forum Energy Technologies Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.9.5 Forum Energy Technologies Recent Development

10.10 AXON Energy Services

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Choke Manifolds Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 AXON Energy Services Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 AXON Energy Services Recent Development

10.11 Suzhou Douson

10.11.1 Suzhou Douson Corporation Information

10.11.2 Suzhou Douson Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Suzhou Douson Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Suzhou Douson Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.11.5 Suzhou Douson Recent Development

10.12 Alberta Petroleum Industries

10.12.1 Alberta Petroleum Industries Corporation Information

10.12.2 Alberta Petroleum Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Alberta Petroleum Industries Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Alberta Petroleum Industries Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.12.5 Alberta Petroleum Industries Recent Development

10.13 Kerui Petroleum

10.13.1 Kerui Petroleum Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kerui Petroleum Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Kerui Petroleum Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Kerui Petroleum Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.13.5 Kerui Petroleum Recent Development

10.14 Saigao Group

10.14.1 Saigao Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Saigao Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Saigao Group Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Saigao Group Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.14.5 Saigao Group Recent Development

10.15 Jiangsu Xinde Petroleum Machinery

10.15.1 Jiangsu Xinde Petroleum Machinery Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jiangsu Xinde Petroleum Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Jiangsu Xinde Petroleum Machinery Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Jiangsu Xinde Petroleum Machinery Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.15.5 Jiangsu Xinde Petroleum Machinery Recent Development

10.16 Shanghai Shenkai

10.16.1 Shanghai Shenkai Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shanghai Shenkai Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shanghai Shenkai Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Shanghai Shenkai Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.16.5 Shanghai Shenkai Recent Development

10.17 Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment

10.17.1 Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment Corporation Information

10.17.2 Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.17.5 Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment Recent Development

10.18 Sandong Metal Industry

10.18.1 Sandong Metal Industry Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sandong Metal Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sandong Metal Industry Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sandong Metal Industry Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.18.5 Sandong Metal Industry Recent Development

10.19 Jiangsu Xiongyue

10.19.1 Jiangsu Xiongyue Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jiangsu Xiongyue Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Jiangsu Xiongyue Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Jiangsu Xiongyue Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.19.5 Jiangsu Xiongyue Recent Development

10.20 Yangzhou Chicheng Petroleum Machinery

10.20.1 Yangzhou Chicheng Petroleum Machinery Corporation Information

10.20.2 Yangzhou Chicheng Petroleum Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Yangzhou Chicheng Petroleum Machinery Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Yangzhou Chicheng Petroleum Machinery Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.20.5 Yangzhou Chicheng Petroleum Machinery Recent Development

10.21 Hebei New Tiehu Petroleum Machinery

10.21.1 Hebei New Tiehu Petroleum Machinery Corporation Information

10.21.2 Hebei New Tiehu Petroleum Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Hebei New Tiehu Petroleum Machinery Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Hebei New Tiehu Petroleum Machinery Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.21.5 Hebei New Tiehu Petroleum Machinery Recent Development

10.22 Jiangsu Hengxin Petrochemical Machinery

10.22.1 Jiangsu Hengxin Petrochemical Machinery Corporation Information

10.22.2 Jiangsu Hengxin Petrochemical Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Jiangsu Hengxin Petrochemical Machinery Choke Manifolds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Jiangsu Hengxin Petrochemical Machinery Choke Manifolds Products Offered

10.22.5 Jiangsu Hengxin Petrochemical Machinery Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Choke Manifolds Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Choke Manifolds Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Choke Manifolds Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Choke Manifolds Distributors

12.3 Choke Manifolds Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

