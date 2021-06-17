Global Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021: Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

“Wearable Medical Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Wearable Medical Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Remote patient monitoring is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period
The rise in the number of people with chronic medical conditions and increase in geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services all over the world. The RPM also called homecare telehealth, is a process in which patients can use a mobile medical device to perform a routine test and send this data to healthcare professionals in real time.
Implementation of RPM can improve the management of chronic diseases by measuring critical risk indicators, such as glucose, blood pressure, etc. RPM has various benefits for end users and hospitals, such as low cost of healthcare, reduction in extended hospitalization, and fewer doctor appointments, among others. This can also help to reduce the cost associated with the treatment of chronic diseases.
North America captured the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominance
North America dominated the overall wearable medical devices market, with the emerging as the major contributor to the market. The holds the largest share in the global wearable medical devices market, primarily attributed to the early adoption of wearable medical technology and high prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle-related diseases, along with high per capita medical expenditure. Apart from these factors, the presence of a large pool of mid- and large-sized device manufacturers also supplements the large market share. Favorable laws for setting up a business and robust intellectual property rights environment acted as catalysts for the growth for many wearable medical device startups, many of which are now global players.
Market Overview:
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Study objectives of Wearable Medical Devices Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Wearable Medical Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Wearable Medical Devices market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Wearable Medical Devices market trends that influence the global Wearable Medical Devices market
Detailed TOC of Wearable Medical Devices Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Technological Advancements and Innovations
4.3.2 Increasing Per-capita Income in Developing Countries
4.3.3 Ease-of-use and Interpretation of Medical Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost of Wearable Devices
4.4.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Issues
4.4.3 Current Lack of Awareness in Some Regions
4.5 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Wearable Vital Sign Monitor
5.1.1.1 Wearable Heart Rate Monitor
5.1.1.2 Wearable Activity Monitor
5.1.1.3 Wearable Electrocardiograph
5.1.1.4 Wearable Sleep Monitor
5.1.2 Wearable Fetal Monitor and Obstetric Device
5.1.3 Neuro-monitoring Device
5.1.3.1 Electroencephalograph
5.1.3.2 Electromyograph
5.1.3.3 Pain Management Wearable Medical Device
5.1.3.4 Glucose/Insulin Monitoring Wearable Device
5.1.3.5 Respiratory Therapy Wearable Device
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Sports and Fitness
5.2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring
5.2.3 Home Healthcare
5.3 Device Type
5.3.1 Watch
5.3.2 Wristband
5.3.3 Clothing
5.3.4 Ear Wear
5.3.5 Other Device Types
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Garmin Ltd
6.1.2 Apple Inc.
6.1.3 Fitbit
6.1.4 Lifesense
6.1.5 LifeWatch AG
6.1.6 Philips Electronics
6.1.7 Samsung
6.1.8 Sotera Wireless
6.1.9 Xiaomi Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
