Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Carbohydrates adjuvants is the segment under type that is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period

Carbohydrates are easily metabolized and generate very less toxic metabolites or long-lasting tissue deposits. Due to these advantageous reasons, their acceptance and adoption have increased since its introduction in the market. Carbohydrate adjuvants with other new types have an additional role of signaling the immune system. They boost the immune response and enhance immunogenicity.

There have also been several recent developments made in the treatment of hepatitis C virus using direct acting antivirals, which has helped researchers to shorten treatment durations and minimal side effects for patients infected with HCV. A large number of research potential and possibilities are expected over the forecast period, which may be useful for better treatment of infectious diseases and cancer treatment. Thus, the growth rate is expected to be high for this type of vaccine adjuvant.

Asia-Pacific holds the fastest growth and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth, due to the presence of a large population prone to various chronic and infectious diseases, such as HIV, influenza, hepatitis, and cancer. Therefore, the introduction of innovative vaccine adjuvants provides better solutions to patients at marginally lower costs. The market is growing at a significant rate, owing to the development of innovative and efficient products to meet the increasing demand from end users.

Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the vaccine adjuvants market include the unmet needs for vaccines against certain diseases, expanding government recommendations for immunizations, technological innovations, and increasing use of recombinant subunit and synthetic vaccines.

Across the world, various governmental organizations are promoting and raising awareness regarding immunization against various diseases, like anthrax, BCG, hepatitis, HPV, influenza, varicella, smallpox, and other conditions. Thus, increasing risk of infectious diseases, effectiveness of vaccines, enhanced immunogenicity, and various government initiatives are likely to enhance the demand over the forecast period.

The adjuvant market is gaining a boost from the increasing use of recombinant subunit vaccines. As usage is increasing, the demand for various adjuvants is expanding. Over the coming years, more developments are expected to take place, increasing the need for adjuvants. The market is also expected to grow with a moderate rate, primarily fuelled by the increasing adoption of biologics and biosimilars and rising R&D in vaccines across the world.

Toxicity is the single-most crucial impediment while introducing most of the adjuvants for human use. Toxicity may also increase the financial burden on market players during the development and manufacturing phases. Thus, the negative impacts of toxicity of adjuvants on vaccine manufacturing cost and safety profiles of vaccines are hindering the growth of the market.

Also, there is an increasing demand for vaccine adjuvants, which is directly related to the growth of the vaccine market. Furthermore, market penetration in the case of developing countries remains low, presenting an opportunity for global vaccine adjuvant manufacturers to enter the emerging markets early and acquire sizable market shares. Key Manufacturers Like

