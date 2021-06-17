Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2027 | Medtronic, Edward Lifescience, Livanova

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Medtronic, Edward Lifescience, Livanova, Terumo, Teleflex, Kewei (Microport), Getinge, Braile Biomédica, DTR Medical (Innovia Medical), Changzhou Kangxin

By Types:

Venous Cannula

Arterial Cannula



By Applications:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Overview

1.1 Venous and Arterial Cannula Product Overview

1.2 Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Venous Cannula

1.2.2 Arterial Cannula

1.3 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Venous and Arterial Cannula Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Venous and Arterial Cannula Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Venous and Arterial Cannula Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Venous and Arterial Cannula as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Venous and Arterial Cannula Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Venous and Arterial Cannula Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Venous and Arterial Cannula Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula by Application

4.1 Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Venous and Arterial Cannula Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Venous and Arterial Cannula by Country

5.1 North America Venous and Arterial Cannula Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Venous and Arterial Cannula Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Venous and Arterial Cannula by Country

6.1 Europe Venous and Arterial Cannula Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Venous and Arterial Cannula Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Venous and Arterial Cannula by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Venous and Arterial Cannula Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Venous and Arterial Cannula Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Venous and Arterial Cannula by Country

8.1 Latin America Venous and Arterial Cannula Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Venous and Arterial Cannula Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Venous and Arterial Cannula by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Venous and Arterial Cannula Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Venous and Arterial Cannula Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Venous and Arterial Cannula Business

10.1 Medtronic

10.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Medtronic Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Medtronic Venous and Arterial Cannula Products Offered

10.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.2 Edward Lifescience

10.2.1 Edward Lifescience Corporation Information

10.2.2 Edward Lifescience Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Edward Lifescience Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Medtronic Venous and Arterial Cannula Products Offered

10.2.5 Edward Lifescience Recent Development

10.3 Livanova

10.3.1 Livanova Corporation Information

10.3.2 Livanova Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Livanova Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Livanova Venous and Arterial Cannula Products Offered

10.3.5 Livanova Recent Development

10.4 Terumo

10.4.1 Terumo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Terumo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Terumo Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Terumo Venous and Arterial Cannula Products Offered

10.4.5 Terumo Recent Development

10.5 Teleflex

10.5.1 Teleflex Corporation Information

10.5.2 Teleflex Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Teleflex Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Teleflex Venous and Arterial Cannula Products Offered

10.5.5 Teleflex Recent Development

10.6 Kewei (Microport)

10.6.1 Kewei (Microport) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kewei (Microport) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Kewei (Microport) Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Kewei (Microport) Venous and Arterial Cannula Products Offered

10.6.5 Kewei (Microport) Recent Development

10.7 Getinge

10.7.1 Getinge Corporation Information

10.7.2 Getinge Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Getinge Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Getinge Venous and Arterial Cannula Products Offered

10.7.5 Getinge Recent Development

10.8 Braile Biomédica

10.8.1 Braile Biomédica Corporation Information

10.8.2 Braile Biomédica Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Braile Biomédica Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Braile Biomédica Venous and Arterial Cannula Products Offered

10.8.5 Braile Biomédica Recent Development

10.9 DTR Medical (Innovia Medical)

10.9.1 DTR Medical (Innovia Medical) Corporation Information

10.9.2 DTR Medical (Innovia Medical) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 DTR Medical (Innovia Medical) Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 DTR Medical (Innovia Medical) Venous and Arterial Cannula Products Offered

10.9.5 DTR Medical (Innovia Medical) Recent Development

10.10 Changzhou Kangxin

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Venous and Arterial Cannula Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Changzhou Kangxin Venous and Arterial Cannula Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Changzhou Kangxin Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Venous and Arterial Cannula Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Venous and Arterial Cannula Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Venous and Arterial Cannula Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Venous and Arterial Cannula Distributors

12.3 Venous and Arterial Cannula Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

