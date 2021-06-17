Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | Mitsubishi Electric, Carrier (United Technologies), Johnson Controls (York&Ruskin)

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Mitsubishi Electric, Carrier (United Technologies), Johnson Controls (York&Ruskin), Daikin Industries, Ingersoll Rand (Trane), Nortek, Lennox, Greenheck Fan Corporation, FUJITSU, Munters, Ostberg, Zehnder, LG Electronics, Renewaire, Heatex Ab, Airxchange Inc.

By Types:

Rotary Enthalpy Wheel

Fixed Plate

Others



By Applications:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial







Table of Contents:

1 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Overview

1.1 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Product Overview

1.2 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rotary Enthalpy Wheel

1.2.2 Fixed Plate

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) by Application

4.1 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Residential

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) by Country

5.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) by Country

6.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) by Country

8.1 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Business

10.1 Mitsubishi Electric

10.1.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Mitsubishi Electric Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.2 Carrier (United Technologies)

10.2.1 Carrier (United Technologies) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Carrier (United Technologies) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Carrier (United Technologies) Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.2.5 Carrier (United Technologies) Recent Development

10.3 Johnson Controls (York&Ruskin)

10.3.1 Johnson Controls (York&Ruskin) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Johnson Controls (York&Ruskin) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Johnson Controls (York&Ruskin) Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Johnson Controls (York&Ruskin) Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.3.5 Johnson Controls (York&Ruskin) Recent Development

10.4 Daikin Industries

10.4.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Daikin Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Daikin Industries Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Daikin Industries Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.4.5 Daikin Industries Recent Development

10.5 Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

10.5.1 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.5.5 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) Recent Development

10.6 Nortek

10.6.1 Nortek Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nortek Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nortek Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nortek Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.6.5 Nortek Recent Development

10.7 Lennox

10.7.1 Lennox Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lennox Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Lennox Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Lennox Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.7.5 Lennox Recent Development

10.8 Greenheck Fan Corporation

10.8.1 Greenheck Fan Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Greenheck Fan Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Greenheck Fan Corporation Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Greenheck Fan Corporation Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.8.5 Greenheck Fan Corporation Recent Development

10.9 FUJITSU

10.9.1 FUJITSU Corporation Information

10.9.2 FUJITSU Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 FUJITSU Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 FUJITSU Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.9.5 FUJITSU Recent Development

10.10 Munters

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Munters Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Munters Recent Development

10.11 Ostberg

10.11.1 Ostberg Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ostberg Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ostberg Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ostberg Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.11.5 Ostberg Recent Development

10.12 Zehnder

10.12.1 Zehnder Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zehnder Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zehnder Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zehnder Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.12.5 Zehnder Recent Development

10.13 LG Electronics

10.13.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

10.13.2 LG Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 LG Electronics Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 LG Electronics Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.13.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

10.14 Renewaire

10.14.1 Renewaire Corporation Information

10.14.2 Renewaire Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Renewaire Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Renewaire Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.14.5 Renewaire Recent Development

10.15 Heatex Ab

10.15.1 Heatex Ab Corporation Information

10.15.2 Heatex Ab Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Heatex Ab Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Heatex Ab Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.15.5 Heatex Ab Recent Development

10.16 Airxchange Inc.

10.16.1 Airxchange Inc. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Airxchange Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Airxchange Inc. Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Airxchange Inc. Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Products Offered

10.16.5 Airxchange Inc. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Distributors

12.3 Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

