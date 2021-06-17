Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | ThyssenKrupp, Sunny Steel Enterprise Ltd, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

ThyssenKrupp, Sunny Steel Enterprise Ltd, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes, JFE Steel, Ratnamani Metals＆Tubes, Festo Group, Dai-ichi High Frequency, Steel Mains, Winsteel Group, Youfa Steel, Hebei Pulanke Industrial, Ningbo Diya Industrial, Shenzhen Jingji Technology, WH-STEEL, Hebei Pulanke, Yufucheng Technology

By Types:

PE

EP

PVC

Others



By Applications:

Oil and Gas

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Construction

Water Treatment

Mines

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Product Overview

1.2 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PE

1.2.2 EP

1.2.3 PVC

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastic Coated Steel Pipe as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe by Application

4.1 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil and Gas

4.1.2 Power Industry

4.1.3 Chemical Industry

4.1.4 Construction

4.1.5 Water Treatment

4.1.6 Mines

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe by Country

5.1 North America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Plastic Coated Steel Pipe by Country

6.1 Europe Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Plastic Coated Steel Pipe by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe by Country

8.1 Latin America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coated Steel Pipe by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Business

10.1 ThyssenKrupp

10.1.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

10.1.2 ThyssenKrupp Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ThyssenKrupp Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ThyssenKrupp Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.1.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

10.2 Sunny Steel Enterprise Ltd

10.2.1 Sunny Steel Enterprise Ltd Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sunny Steel Enterprise Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sunny Steel Enterprise Ltd Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ThyssenKrupp Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.2.5 Sunny Steel Enterprise Ltd Recent Development

10.3 Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

10.3.1 Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes Corporation Information

10.3.2 Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.3.5 Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes Recent Development

10.4 JFE Steel

10.4.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information

10.4.2 JFE Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 JFE Steel Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 JFE Steel Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.4.5 JFE Steel Recent Development

10.5 Ratnamani Metals＆Tubes

10.5.1 Ratnamani Metals＆Tubes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ratnamani Metals＆Tubes Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Ratnamani Metals＆Tubes Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Ratnamani Metals＆Tubes Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.5.5 Ratnamani Metals＆Tubes Recent Development

10.6 Festo Group

10.6.1 Festo Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Festo Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Festo Group Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Festo Group Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.6.5 Festo Group Recent Development

10.7 Dai-ichi High Frequency

10.7.1 Dai-ichi High Frequency Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dai-ichi High Frequency Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Dai-ichi High Frequency Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Dai-ichi High Frequency Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.7.5 Dai-ichi High Frequency Recent Development

10.8 Steel Mains

10.8.1 Steel Mains Corporation Information

10.8.2 Steel Mains Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Steel Mains Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Steel Mains Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.8.5 Steel Mains Recent Development

10.9 Winsteel Group

10.9.1 Winsteel Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Winsteel Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Winsteel Group Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Winsteel Group Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.9.5 Winsteel Group Recent Development

10.10 Youfa Steel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Youfa Steel Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Youfa Steel Recent Development

10.11 Hebei Pulanke Industrial

10.11.1 Hebei Pulanke Industrial Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hebei Pulanke Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hebei Pulanke Industrial Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hebei Pulanke Industrial Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.11.5 Hebei Pulanke Industrial Recent Development

10.12 Ningbo Diya Industrial

10.12.1 Ningbo Diya Industrial Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ningbo Diya Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Ningbo Diya Industrial Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Ningbo Diya Industrial Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.12.5 Ningbo Diya Industrial Recent Development

10.13 Shenzhen Jingji Technology

10.13.1 Shenzhen Jingji Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shenzhen Jingji Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Shenzhen Jingji Technology Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Shenzhen Jingji Technology Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.13.5 Shenzhen Jingji Technology Recent Development

10.14 WH-STEEL

10.14.1 WH-STEEL Corporation Information

10.14.2 WH-STEEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 WH-STEEL Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 WH-STEEL Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.14.5 WH-STEEL Recent Development

10.15 Hebei Pulanke

10.15.1 Hebei Pulanke Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hebei Pulanke Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hebei Pulanke Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hebei Pulanke Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.15.5 Hebei Pulanke Recent Development

10.16 Yufucheng Technology

10.16.1 Yufucheng Technology Corporation Information

10.16.2 Yufucheng Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Yufucheng Technology Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Yufucheng Technology Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Products Offered

10.16.5 Yufucheng Technology Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Distributors

12.3 Plastic Coated Steel Pipe Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

