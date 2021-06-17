Lightweight Concrete Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Region Demand And Forecasts Report 2027 | Cimpor, SCG, Cemex

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Lightweight Concrete Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Cimpor, SCG, Cemex, Holcim, HeidelbergCement Group, Lafarge, CRH, Buzzi Unicem, Italcementi, Votorantim, U.S. Concrete, China Resources Cement, Sika, Hanson

By Types:

Lightweight Aggregate Concrete

Aerated Concrete

No Fines Concrete



By Applications:

Civil Construction

Industrial Construction

Infrastructure Construction

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Lightweight Concrete Market Overview

1.1 Lightweight Concrete Product Overview

1.2 Lightweight Concrete Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lightweight Aggregate Concrete

1.2.2 Aerated Concrete

1.2.3 No Fines Concrete

1.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Lightweight Concrete Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Lightweight Concrete Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Lightweight Concrete Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Lightweight Concrete Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Lightweight Concrete Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Lightweight Concrete Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lightweight Concrete Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lightweight Concrete Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Lightweight Concrete as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lightweight Concrete Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Lightweight Concrete Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Lightweight Concrete Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Lightweight Concrete by Application

4.1 Lightweight Concrete Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Civil Construction

4.1.2 Industrial Construction

4.1.3 Infrastructure Construction

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Lightweight Concrete by Country

5.1 North America Lightweight Concrete Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Lightweight Concrete Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Lightweight Concrete Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Lightweight Concrete by Country

6.1 Europe Lightweight Concrete Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Lightweight Concrete Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Lightweight Concrete Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Concrete by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Concrete Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Concrete Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Concrete Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Lightweight Concrete by Country

8.1 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lightweight Concrete Business

10.1 Cimpor

10.1.1 Cimpor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cimpor Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Cimpor Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Cimpor Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.1.5 Cimpor Recent Development

10.2 SCG

10.2.1 SCG Corporation Information

10.2.2 SCG Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 SCG Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Cimpor Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.2.5 SCG Recent Development

10.3 Cemex

10.3.1 Cemex Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cemex Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Cemex Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Cemex Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.3.5 Cemex Recent Development

10.4 Holcim

10.4.1 Holcim Corporation Information

10.4.2 Holcim Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Holcim Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Holcim Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.4.5 Holcim Recent Development

10.5 HeidelbergCement Group

10.5.1 HeidelbergCement Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 HeidelbergCement Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 HeidelbergCement Group Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 HeidelbergCement Group Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.5.5 HeidelbergCement Group Recent Development

10.6 Lafarge

10.6.1 Lafarge Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lafarge Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lafarge Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lafarge Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.6.5 Lafarge Recent Development

10.7 CRH

10.7.1 CRH Corporation Information

10.7.2 CRH Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CRH Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CRH Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.7.5 CRH Recent Development

10.8 Buzzi Unicem

10.8.1 Buzzi Unicem Corporation Information

10.8.2 Buzzi Unicem Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Buzzi Unicem Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Buzzi Unicem Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.8.5 Buzzi Unicem Recent Development

10.9 Italcementi

10.9.1 Italcementi Corporation Information

10.9.2 Italcementi Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Italcementi Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Italcementi Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.9.5 Italcementi Recent Development

10.10 Votorantim

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Lightweight Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Votorantim Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Votorantim Recent Development

10.11 U.S. Concrete

10.11.1 U.S. Concrete Corporation Information

10.11.2 U.S. Concrete Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 U.S. Concrete Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 U.S. Concrete Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.11.5 U.S. Concrete Recent Development

10.12 China Resources Cement

10.12.1 China Resources Cement Corporation Information

10.12.2 China Resources Cement Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 China Resources Cement Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 China Resources Cement Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.12.5 China Resources Cement Recent Development

10.13 Sika

10.13.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sika Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sika Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.13.5 Sika Recent Development

10.14 Hanson

10.14.1 Hanson Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hanson Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hanson Lightweight Concrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Hanson Lightweight Concrete Products Offered

10.14.5 Hanson Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Lightweight Concrete Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Lightweight Concrete Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Lightweight Concrete Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Lightweight Concrete Distributors

12.3 Lightweight Concrete Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

