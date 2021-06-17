Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | SMC, Festo, Emerson

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

SMC, Festo, Emerson, JD Controls, ROSS Controls, Parker, Rotork, Luthra, Nishaka Pneumatics, Rotex Engineering, Jekon Controls, Api Pneumatic, Duncan Engineering Ltd, Avocon, Procon, Clippard, Pneumadyne

By Types:

Two-Way Directional Valve

Three-Way Directional Valve

Four-Way Directional Valves

Others



By Applications:

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic and Surgical Devices

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Overview

1.1 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Product Overview

1.2 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Two-Way Directional Valve

1.2.2 Three-Way Directional Valve

1.2.3 Four-Way Directional Valves

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Device Pneumatic Valves as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves by Application

4.1 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

4.1.2 Therapeutic and Surgical Devices

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves by Country

5.1 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves by Country

6.1 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves by Country

8.1 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Business

10.1 SMC

10.1.1 SMC Corporation Information

10.1.2 SMC Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 SMC Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 SMC Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.1.5 SMC Recent Development

10.2 Festo

10.2.1 Festo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Festo Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Festo Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 SMC Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.2.5 Festo Recent Development

10.3 Emerson

10.3.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Emerson Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Emerson Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.3.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.4 JD Controls

10.4.1 JD Controls Corporation Information

10.4.2 JD Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 JD Controls Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 JD Controls Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.4.5 JD Controls Recent Development

10.5 ROSS Controls

10.5.1 ROSS Controls Corporation Information

10.5.2 ROSS Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ROSS Controls Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ROSS Controls Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.5.5 ROSS Controls Recent Development

10.6 Parker

10.6.1 Parker Corporation Information

10.6.2 Parker Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Parker Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Parker Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.6.5 Parker Recent Development

10.7 Rotork

10.7.1 Rotork Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rotork Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Rotork Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Rotork Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.7.5 Rotork Recent Development

10.8 Luthra

10.8.1 Luthra Corporation Information

10.8.2 Luthra Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Luthra Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Luthra Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.8.5 Luthra Recent Development

10.9 Nishaka Pneumatics

10.9.1 Nishaka Pneumatics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nishaka Pneumatics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nishaka Pneumatics Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nishaka Pneumatics Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.9.5 Nishaka Pneumatics Recent Development

10.10 Rotex Engineering

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Rotex Engineering Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Rotex Engineering Recent Development

10.11 Jekon Controls

10.11.1 Jekon Controls Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jekon Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Jekon Controls Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Jekon Controls Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.11.5 Jekon Controls Recent Development

10.12 Api Pneumatic

10.12.1 Api Pneumatic Corporation Information

10.12.2 Api Pneumatic Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Api Pneumatic Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Api Pneumatic Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.12.5 Api Pneumatic Recent Development

10.13 Duncan Engineering Ltd

10.13.1 Duncan Engineering Ltd Corporation Information

10.13.2 Duncan Engineering Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Duncan Engineering Ltd Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Duncan Engineering Ltd Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.13.5 Duncan Engineering Ltd Recent Development

10.14 Avocon

10.14.1 Avocon Corporation Information

10.14.2 Avocon Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Avocon Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Avocon Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.14.5 Avocon Recent Development

10.15 Procon

10.15.1 Procon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Procon Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Procon Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Procon Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.15.5 Procon Recent Development

10.16 Clippard

10.16.1 Clippard Corporation Information

10.16.2 Clippard Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Clippard Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Clippard Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.16.5 Clippard Recent Development

10.17 Pneumadyne

10.17.1 Pneumadyne Corporation Information

10.17.2 Pneumadyne Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Pneumadyne Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Pneumadyne Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered

10.17.5 Pneumadyne Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Distributors

12.3 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

