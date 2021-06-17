Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | SMC, Festo, Emerson

“
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
SMC, Festo, Emerson, JD Controls, ROSS Controls, Parker, Rotork, Luthra, Nishaka Pneumatics, Rotex Engineering, Jekon Controls, Api Pneumatic, Duncan Engineering Ltd, Avocon, Procon, Clippard, Pneumadyne
By Types:
Two-Way Directional Valve
Three-Way Directional Valve
Four-Way Directional Valves
Others
By Applications:
Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
Therapeutic and Surgical Devices
Others
Table of Contents:
1 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Overview
1.1 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Product Overview
1.2 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Two-Way Directional Valve
1.2.2 Three-Way Directional Valve
1.2.3 Four-Way Directional Valves
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Device Pneumatic Valves as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves by Application
4.1 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
4.1.2 Therapeutic and Surgical Devices
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves by Country
5.1 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves by Country
6.1 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves by Country
8.1 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Business
10.1 SMC
10.1.1 SMC Corporation Information
10.1.2 SMC Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 SMC Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 SMC Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.1.5 SMC Recent Development
10.2 Festo
10.2.1 Festo Corporation Information
10.2.2 Festo Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Festo Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 SMC Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.2.5 Festo Recent Development
10.3 Emerson
10.3.1 Emerson Corporation Information
10.3.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Emerson Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Emerson Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.3.5 Emerson Recent Development
10.4 JD Controls
10.4.1 JD Controls Corporation Information
10.4.2 JD Controls Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 JD Controls Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 JD Controls Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.4.5 JD Controls Recent Development
10.5 ROSS Controls
10.5.1 ROSS Controls Corporation Information
10.5.2 ROSS Controls Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 ROSS Controls Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 ROSS Controls Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.5.5 ROSS Controls Recent Development
10.6 Parker
10.6.1 Parker Corporation Information
10.6.2 Parker Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Parker Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Parker Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.6.5 Parker Recent Development
10.7 Rotork
10.7.1 Rotork Corporation Information
10.7.2 Rotork Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Rotork Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Rotork Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.7.5 Rotork Recent Development
10.8 Luthra
10.8.1 Luthra Corporation Information
10.8.2 Luthra Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Luthra Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Luthra Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.8.5 Luthra Recent Development
10.9 Nishaka Pneumatics
10.9.1 Nishaka Pneumatics Corporation Information
10.9.2 Nishaka Pneumatics Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Nishaka Pneumatics Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Nishaka Pneumatics Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.9.5 Nishaka Pneumatics Recent Development
10.10 Rotex Engineering
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Rotex Engineering Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Rotex Engineering Recent Development
10.11 Jekon Controls
10.11.1 Jekon Controls Corporation Information
10.11.2 Jekon Controls Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Jekon Controls Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Jekon Controls Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.11.5 Jekon Controls Recent Development
10.12 Api Pneumatic
10.12.1 Api Pneumatic Corporation Information
10.12.2 Api Pneumatic Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Api Pneumatic Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Api Pneumatic Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.12.5 Api Pneumatic Recent Development
10.13 Duncan Engineering Ltd
10.13.1 Duncan Engineering Ltd Corporation Information
10.13.2 Duncan Engineering Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Duncan Engineering Ltd Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Duncan Engineering Ltd Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.13.5 Duncan Engineering Ltd Recent Development
10.14 Avocon
10.14.1 Avocon Corporation Information
10.14.2 Avocon Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Avocon Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Avocon Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.14.5 Avocon Recent Development
10.15 Procon
10.15.1 Procon Corporation Information
10.15.2 Procon Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Procon Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Procon Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.15.5 Procon Recent Development
10.16 Clippard
10.16.1 Clippard Corporation Information
10.16.2 Clippard Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Clippard Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Clippard Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.16.5 Clippard Recent Development
10.17 Pneumadyne
10.17.1 Pneumadyne Corporation Information
10.17.2 Pneumadyne Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Pneumadyne Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Pneumadyne Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Products Offered
10.17.5 Pneumadyne Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Distributors
12.3 Medical Device Pneumatic Valves Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
