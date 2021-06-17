Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2021-2027 | Getinge, Steris, Shinva

“
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Getinge, Steris, Shinva, Tuttnauer, Hanshin Medical, RBChimica (VitroSteril), Advanced Sterilization Products, Sterile Safequip, PMS Healthcare Technologies, Scican, Laoken, Sterifast, Renosem, Bionics Scientific Technologies, Human Meditek, CASP, Steelco SpA
By Types:
Less Than 50 Liter
Range 50-100 Liter
More 100 Liter
By Applications:
Hospitals and Clinics
Research Institutions
Food and Beverage
Others
Table of Contents:
1 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Overview
1.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Product Overview
1.2 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Less Than 50 Liter
1.2.2 Range 50-100 Liter
1.2.3 More 100 Liter
1.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave by Application
4.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hospitals and Clinics
4.1.2 Research Institutions
4.1.3 Food and Beverage
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave by Country
5.1 North America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave by Country
6.1 Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave by Country
8.1 Latin America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Business
10.1 Getinge
10.1.1 Getinge Corporation Information
10.1.2 Getinge Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Getinge Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Getinge Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.1.5 Getinge Recent Development
10.2 Steris
10.2.1 Steris Corporation Information
10.2.2 Steris Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Steris Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Getinge Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.2.5 Steris Recent Development
10.3 Shinva
10.3.1 Shinva Corporation Information
10.3.2 Shinva Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Shinva Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Shinva Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.3.5 Shinva Recent Development
10.4 Tuttnauer
10.4.1 Tuttnauer Corporation Information
10.4.2 Tuttnauer Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Tuttnauer Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Tuttnauer Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.4.5 Tuttnauer Recent Development
10.5 Hanshin Medical
10.5.1 Hanshin Medical Corporation Information
10.5.2 Hanshin Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Hanshin Medical Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Hanshin Medical Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.5.5 Hanshin Medical Recent Development
10.6 RBChimica (VitroSteril)
10.6.1 RBChimica (VitroSteril) Corporation Information
10.6.2 RBChimica (VitroSteril) Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 RBChimica (VitroSteril) Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 RBChimica (VitroSteril) Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.6.5 RBChimica (VitroSteril) Recent Development
10.7 Advanced Sterilization Products
10.7.1 Advanced Sterilization Products Corporation Information
10.7.2 Advanced Sterilization Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Advanced Sterilization Products Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Advanced Sterilization Products Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.7.5 Advanced Sterilization Products Recent Development
10.8 Sterile Safequip
10.8.1 Sterile Safequip Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sterile Safequip Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sterile Safequip Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Sterile Safequip Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.8.5 Sterile Safequip Recent Development
10.9 PMS Healthcare Technologies
10.9.1 PMS Healthcare Technologies Corporation Information
10.9.2 PMS Healthcare Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 PMS Healthcare Technologies Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 PMS Healthcare Technologies Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.9.5 PMS Healthcare Technologies Recent Development
10.10 Scican
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Scican Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Scican Recent Development
10.11 Laoken
10.11.1 Laoken Corporation Information
10.11.2 Laoken Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Laoken Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Laoken Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.11.5 Laoken Recent Development
10.12 Sterifast
10.12.1 Sterifast Corporation Information
10.12.2 Sterifast Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Sterifast Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Sterifast Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.12.5 Sterifast Recent Development
10.13 Renosem
10.13.1 Renosem Corporation Information
10.13.2 Renosem Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Renosem Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Renosem Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.13.5 Renosem Recent Development
10.14 Bionics Scientific Technologies
10.14.1 Bionics Scientific Technologies Corporation Information
10.14.2 Bionics Scientific Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Bionics Scientific Technologies Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Bionics Scientific Technologies Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.14.5 Bionics Scientific Technologies Recent Development
10.15 Human Meditek
10.15.1 Human Meditek Corporation Information
10.15.2 Human Meditek Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Human Meditek Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Human Meditek Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.15.5 Human Meditek Recent Development
10.16 CASP
10.16.1 CASP Corporation Information
10.16.2 CASP Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 CASP Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 CASP Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.16.5 CASP Recent Development
10.17 Steelco SpA
10.17.1 Steelco SpA Corporation Information
10.17.2 Steelco SpA Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Steelco SpA Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Steelco SpA Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Products Offered
10.17.5 Steelco SpA Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Distributors
12.3 Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Autoclave Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
