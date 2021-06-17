Liquid Flow Screed Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | CEMEX, Saint-Gobain Weber, Flo Screed UK Ltd

“
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Liquid Flow Screed Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
CEMEX, Saint-Gobain Weber, Flo Screed UK Ltd, RB Liquid Screed, CHRYSO (Topflow Screed), Kerakoll, CEMFLOOR, Aggregate Industries, Breedon Group, Anhydritec, LKAB Minerals, S. Morris Ltd, Screedflo
By Types:
Pumpable Calcium Sulphate Screed
Pumpable Cement Based Screed
By Applications:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Table of Contents:
1 Liquid Flow Screed Market Overview
1.1 Liquid Flow Screed Product Overview
1.2 Liquid Flow Screed Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Pumpable Calcium Sulphate Screed
1.2.2 Pumpable Cement Based Screed
1.3 Global Liquid Flow Screed Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Liquid Flow Screed Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Liquid Flow Screed Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Liquid Flow Screed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Liquid Flow Screed Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Liquid Flow Screed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Liquid Flow Screed Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Liquid Flow Screed Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Liquid Flow Screed Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Liquid Flow Screed Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Liquid Flow Screed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Liquid Flow Screed Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Liquid Flow Screed Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Liquid Flow Screed Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Liquid Flow Screed as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Liquid Flow Screed Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Liquid Flow Screed Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Liquid Flow Screed Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Liquid Flow Screed Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Liquid Flow Screed Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Liquid Flow Screed Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Liquid Flow Screed by Application
4.1 Liquid Flow Screed Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Industrial
4.2 Global Liquid Flow Screed Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Liquid Flow Screed Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Liquid Flow Screed Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Liquid Flow Screed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Liquid Flow Screed Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Liquid Flow Screed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Screed Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Liquid Flow Screed by Country
5.1 North America Liquid Flow Screed Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Liquid Flow Screed Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Liquid Flow Screed by Country
6.1 Europe Liquid Flow Screed Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Liquid Flow Screed Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Liquid Flow Screed by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Flow Screed Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Flow Screed Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Liquid Flow Screed by Country
8.1 Latin America Liquid Flow Screed Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Liquid Flow Screed Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Screed by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Screed Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Screed Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Flow Screed Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid Flow Screed Business
10.1 CEMEX
10.1.1 CEMEX Corporation Information
10.1.2 CEMEX Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 CEMEX Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 CEMEX Liquid Flow Screed Products Offered
10.1.5 CEMEX Recent Development
10.2 Saint-Gobain Weber
10.2.1 Saint-Gobain Weber Corporation Information
10.2.2 Saint-Gobain Weber Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Saint-Gobain Weber Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 CEMEX Liquid Flow Screed Products Offered
10.2.5 Saint-Gobain Weber Recent Development
10.3 Flo Screed UK Ltd
10.3.1 Flo Screed UK Ltd Corporation Information
10.3.2 Flo Screed UK Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Flo Screed UK Ltd Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Flo Screed UK Ltd Liquid Flow Screed Products Offered
10.3.5 Flo Screed UK Ltd Recent Development
10.4 RB Liquid Screed
10.4.1 RB Liquid Screed Corporation Information
10.4.2 RB Liquid Screed Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 RB Liquid Screed Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 RB Liquid Screed Liquid Flow Screed Products Offered
10.4.5 RB Liquid Screed Recent Development
10.5 CHRYSO (Topflow Screed)
10.5.1 CHRYSO (Topflow Screed) Corporation Information
10.5.2 CHRYSO (Topflow Screed) Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 CHRYSO (Topflow Screed) Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 CHRYSO (Topflow Screed) Liquid Flow Screed Products Offered
10.5.5 CHRYSO (Topflow Screed) Recent Development
10.6 Kerakoll
10.6.1 Kerakoll Corporation Information
10.6.2 Kerakoll Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Kerakoll Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Kerakoll Liquid Flow Screed Products Offered
10.6.5 Kerakoll Recent Development
10.7 CEMFLOOR
10.7.1 CEMFLOOR Corporation Information
10.7.2 CEMFLOOR Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 CEMFLOOR Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 CEMFLOOR Liquid Flow Screed Products Offered
10.7.5 CEMFLOOR Recent Development
10.8 Aggregate Industries
10.8.1 Aggregate Industries Corporation Information
10.8.2 Aggregate Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Aggregate Industries Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Aggregate Industries Liquid Flow Screed Products Offered
10.8.5 Aggregate Industries Recent Development
10.9 Breedon Group
10.9.1 Breedon Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Breedon Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Breedon Group Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Breedon Group Liquid Flow Screed Products Offered
10.9.5 Breedon Group Recent Development
10.10 Anhydritec
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Liquid Flow Screed Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Anhydritec Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Anhydritec Recent Development
10.11 LKAB Minerals
10.11.1 LKAB Minerals Corporation Information
10.11.2 LKAB Minerals Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 LKAB Minerals Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 LKAB Minerals Liquid Flow Screed Products Offered
10.11.5 LKAB Minerals Recent Development
10.12 S. Morris Ltd
10.12.1 S. Morris Ltd Corporation Information
10.12.2 S. Morris Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 S. Morris Ltd Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 S. Morris Ltd Liquid Flow Screed Products Offered
10.12.5 S. Morris Ltd Recent Development
10.13 Screedflo
10.13.1 Screedflo Corporation Information
10.13.2 Screedflo Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Screedflo Liquid Flow Screed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Screedflo Liquid Flow Screed Products Offered
10.13.5 Screedflo Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Liquid Flow Screed Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Liquid Flow Screed Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Liquid Flow Screed Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Liquid Flow Screed Distributors
12.3 Liquid Flow Screed Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
