Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027 | Sika Corporation, Watco, Saint-Gobain Weber

Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Sika Corporation, Watco, Saint-Gobain Weber, Floorsaver, Don Construction Products, PCI Bauprodukte AG, Rust-Oleum, Resimac Ltd, Blackfriar, Resincoat, Coo-Var, Rawlins Paints, Resin Surfaces Limited, Cornerstone Construction Material, Epoxy Patch, Instarmac, Cementone, Parchem Construction Supplies
By Types:
Solvent
Solvent Free
By Applications:
Building
Road
Bridge
Factory Floor
Others
Table of Contents:
1 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Overview
1.1 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Product Overview
1.2 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Solvent
1.2.2 Solvent Free
1.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars by Application
4.1 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Building
4.1.2 Road
4.1.3 Bridge
4.1.4 Factory Floor
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars by Country
5.1 North America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars by Country
6.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars by Country
8.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Business
10.1 Sika Corporation
10.1.1 Sika Corporation Corporation Information
10.1.2 Sika Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sika Corporation Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Sika Corporation Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.1.5 Sika Corporation Recent Development
10.2 Watco
10.2.1 Watco Corporation Information
10.2.2 Watco Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Watco Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Sika Corporation Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.2.5 Watco Recent Development
10.3 Saint-Gobain Weber
10.3.1 Saint-Gobain Weber Corporation Information
10.3.2 Saint-Gobain Weber Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Saint-Gobain Weber Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Saint-Gobain Weber Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.3.5 Saint-Gobain Weber Recent Development
10.4 Floorsaver
10.4.1 Floorsaver Corporation Information
10.4.2 Floorsaver Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Floorsaver Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Floorsaver Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.4.5 Floorsaver Recent Development
10.5 Don Construction Products
10.5.1 Don Construction Products Corporation Information
10.5.2 Don Construction Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Don Construction Products Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Don Construction Products Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.5.5 Don Construction Products Recent Development
10.6 PCI Bauprodukte AG
10.6.1 PCI Bauprodukte AG Corporation Information
10.6.2 PCI Bauprodukte AG Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 PCI Bauprodukte AG Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 PCI Bauprodukte AG Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.6.5 PCI Bauprodukte AG Recent Development
10.7 Rust-Oleum
10.7.1 Rust-Oleum Corporation Information
10.7.2 Rust-Oleum Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Rust-Oleum Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Rust-Oleum Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.7.5 Rust-Oleum Recent Development
10.8 Resimac Ltd
10.8.1 Resimac Ltd Corporation Information
10.8.2 Resimac Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Resimac Ltd Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Resimac Ltd Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.8.5 Resimac Ltd Recent Development
10.9 Blackfriar
10.9.1 Blackfriar Corporation Information
10.9.2 Blackfriar Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Blackfriar Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Blackfriar Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.9.5 Blackfriar Recent Development
10.10 Resincoat
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Resincoat Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Resincoat Recent Development
10.11 Coo-Var
10.11.1 Coo-Var Corporation Information
10.11.2 Coo-Var Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Coo-Var Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Coo-Var Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.11.5 Coo-Var Recent Development
10.12 Rawlins Paints
10.12.1 Rawlins Paints Corporation Information
10.12.2 Rawlins Paints Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Rawlins Paints Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Rawlins Paints Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.12.5 Rawlins Paints Recent Development
10.13 Resin Surfaces Limited
10.13.1 Resin Surfaces Limited Corporation Information
10.13.2 Resin Surfaces Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Resin Surfaces Limited Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Resin Surfaces Limited Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.13.5 Resin Surfaces Limited Recent Development
10.14 Cornerstone Construction Material
10.14.1 Cornerstone Construction Material Corporation Information
10.14.2 Cornerstone Construction Material Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Cornerstone Construction Material Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Cornerstone Construction Material Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.14.5 Cornerstone Construction Material Recent Development
10.15 Epoxy Patch
10.15.1 Epoxy Patch Corporation Information
10.15.2 Epoxy Patch Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Epoxy Patch Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Epoxy Patch Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.15.5 Epoxy Patch Recent Development
10.16 Instarmac
10.16.1 Instarmac Corporation Information
10.16.2 Instarmac Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Instarmac Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Instarmac Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.16.5 Instarmac Recent Development
10.17 Cementone
10.17.1 Cementone Corporation Information
10.17.2 Cementone Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Cementone Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Cementone Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.17.5 Cementone Recent Development
10.18 Parchem Construction Supplies
10.18.1 Parchem Construction Supplies Corporation Information
10.18.2 Parchem Construction Supplies Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Parchem Construction Supplies Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Parchem Construction Supplies Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Products Offered
10.18.5 Parchem Construction Supplies Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Distributors
12.3 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
