Global Kombucha Market to Attain a Noteworthy CAGR Over 2021-2029; Growing Health Consciousness to Drive the Market Growth

Research Nester published a report titled “Kombucha Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029” which delivers detailed overview of the global kombucha market in terms of market segmentation by type, distribution channel, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global kombucha market is estimated to garner a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029 on the back of growing heath awareness among people. The high antibiotic and probiotic content of the kombucha makes it beneficial for gut health, and controlling cholesterol and blood sugar, which is estimated to boost the growth of the market. The fermentation by the yeast and bacteria (SCOBY) added in kombucha, makes it slightly alcoholic, around 0.5-3%, and can be used as a healthier alternative to alcoholic beverages. Additionally, the rising adoption of probiotic drinks is estimated to boost the growth of the market. As per our analysis based on research from secondary research sources, the global sale for fermented beverages market valued over USD 700 billion, in the year 2020. Moreover, kombucha is available in many different flavors, which presents consumers with a wide variety to choose from, which, in turn, is estimated to drive the market growth.

The market is segmented by type into natural and flavored kombucha, out of which, the flavored segment is expected to occupy the largest market share throughout the forecast period as it provides the benefits of kombucha and tastes good. Flavored kombucha is increasingly replacing soda and soft drinks, which is estimated to boost the growth of the segment. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is branched into supermarket, health store, online retail and others. Out of these, the supermarket segment is estimated to hold a significant share over the forecast period, owing to the larger consumer reach and appeal of the supermarkets.

Geographically, the global kombucha market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the pre-existing and growing popularity of tea and tea-based beverages in the region. Countries such as China and Japan, offer major market for kombucha owing to the constantly rising demand for drinks offering health benefits. Moreover, the increasing adoption of health conscious lifestyle is expected to promote the market growth. The market in the North America is projected to garner a significant share during the forecast period on the back of increasing adoption of kombucha as a replacement for high-calorie alcoholic and soft drinks. Similarly the market in the Europe is foreseen to attain a significant CAGR in the forecast period on the back of use of kombucha as a health enhancing beverage along with high disposable income in the region.

Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of kombucha to drive the market growth

The health benefits of kombucha range from reducing LDL, balancing body sugar, improving digestive system and maintaining balance of the good bacteria in the body. Moreover, these benefits come with a tangy, frizzy and delicious taste, which is estimated to boost the demand for kombucha among the people.

However, the fluctuating alcohol content in ready-to-drink kombucha along with the rising trend of homemade kombucha is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global kombucha market which includes company profiling of NessAlla Kombucha, Revive Brands DBA Revive Kombucha, Humm Kombucha LLC, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC, GT’s Living Foods, PepsiCo, Inc. (KeVita) (NASDAQ: PEP), Pure Steeps Beverage, LLC, Kosmic Kombucha and LIVE Soda, LLC. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global kombucha market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

