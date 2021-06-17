Irritable Bowel Syndrome Drugs Market Growth to Witness a Surge by Rise in Prevalence of the Disease with a Notable CAGR during 2020 – 2029

Research Nester published a report titled “Irritable Bowel Syndrome Drugs Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029” which delivers detailed overview of the irritable bowel drugs market in terms of market segmentation by type, by product, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The irritable bowel syndrome drug market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2029, owing to the rising geriatric population, increase in the occurrence of gastrointestinal disorders, growing stress levels of people globally, and unhealthy eating habits. Additionally, escalating advertising campaigns for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and increasing usage of over the counter drugs that relieve the symptoms of IBS are other reasons contributing to market growth in the coming years.

The market is segmented by type into IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D), IBS with constipation (IBS-C) and mixed IBS (IBS-M), out of which IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D) segment is predicted to hold leading share in the irritable bowel syndrome drugs market on account of rising cases of gastrointestinal disorders such as constipation and diarrhea owing to sedentary lifestyle and increased intake of medications such as linaclotide and lubiprostone worldwide.

The irritable bowel syndrome drug market is segmented into five main regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region holds the largest market share owing to the availability of cheap fast food and sedentary lifestyle changes of the population. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period on the back of rise in the number of hospitals equipped with specialist surgical services, and growing advancements in healthcare technology.

Growth in the Prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome to Boost Market Growth

As a result of increasing trend of sedentary lifestyle patterns, there has been a hike in the number of cases reporting gastrointestinal disorders which further trigger irritable bowel syndrome. This has led to the production of new drugs, which are symptom specific, by key market players, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, growing completion among major market players is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of irritable bowel syndrome drugs market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the irritable bowel syndrome drugs market which includes company profiling of Abbott Services (NYSE: ABT), Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX), Astellas Pharma Inc (TYO: 4503), AstraZeneca (LON: AZN), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (LON: GSK), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ), Novartis AG (SWX: NOVN), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD), Synergy Pharma Consultancy Private Limited, Synthetic Biologics, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: SYN), and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global irritable bowel syndrome drugs market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

