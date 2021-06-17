Global PC Accessories Market Analysis 2021-2029 by Size, Share, Latest Trends, Leading Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast

Research Nester published a report titled “PC Accessories Market: GlobalDemand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029” which delivers detailed overview of the global PC accessories market in terms of market segmentation by product type, end-user, distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global PC accessories market is estimated to hold a considerable CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029, owing to the increasing application of computers in various end-user industries. Additionally, increasing application of computers for personal use, including, recreation and learning, is expected to promote the market growth throughout the forecast period.

The global PC accessories market is segmented by product type into electronic and non-electronic, out of which, the electronic segment is estimated to garner the largest share during the forecast period, owing to the growing need for these accessories for various necessary functions of a computer. For instance, printer is an essential electronic accessory, needed among business organizations and educational institutes. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline channels, out of which, the online segment is anticipated to hold a major share during the forecast period. this growth can be attributed to the easy buying and returning process, backed by the growing prevalence of internet.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in the forecast period owing to the growing manufacturing of computers, backed by the presence of major manufacturers in the region. The total computer manufactured in the United States, in 2020, amounted to around USD 8 billion.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to experience highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of technology, combined with the changing lifestyle and elevated disposable income. Additionally, growing popularity of online gaming is estimated to boost the market growth in the region.

Rising Sales of PC likely to boost the demand for PC accessories

In the year 2020, more than 70 million desktops and more than 200 million laptops were sold across the world.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Rapid global digitalization has resulted in increased need for using computer machines in offices, schools, research institutions and in households for personal use. The growing demand of personal computers is estimated to increase the demand for its accessories, which is anticipated to boost the market growth.

However, various low-standard products are dumped into the international market, which are available at a very low price. This increasing dumping of generic PC accessories is likely to challenge the market growth by the end of 2029.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global PC accessories marketwhich includes company profiling of HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), Canon Inc (TYO: 7751), Seagate Technology LLC (NASDAQ: STX), Logitech, Inc. (SWX: LOGN), Toshiba International Corporation (TYO: 6502), Western Digital Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC), Seiko Epson Corporation (TYO: 6724), Lexmark International, Inc., Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Dell Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: DELL). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global PC accessories market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

