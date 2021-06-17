North America Bulletproof Security Glass Market Growth to be Escalated by Growing Security Concerns and Increasing Military Spending by a Significant CAGR during 2020 – 2029

Research Nester published a report titled “North America Bulletproof Security Glass Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029” which delivers detailed overview of the North America bulletproof security glass market in terms of market segmentation by end user, services, material, and by geography.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The North America bulletproof security glass market is anticipated to acquire a sizeable revenue by growing at a notable CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2029, owing to the growing concerns regarding the security of the people, rising military expenditure and the intensifying usage of bullet-resistant glasses in the defense sector.

The market is segmented by end user, services and material. Based on end user, the segment for military is estimated to grab the largest share on account of the extensive usage of bulletproof glass in military installations such as exchange and secure vision windows, and the distinguished impetration power of armored glass. Furthermore, the automotive segment is also assessed to garner a significant market share ascribing to high utilization of these glasses in government, embassy, VIP and VVIP vehicles.

Geographically, the North America bulletproof security glass market is segmented into two regions, the United States and Canada. The market in the U.S is expected to occupy the largest share and witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of strong presence of military and intelligence agencies, and large volumes of export and production of industrial glass in the country.

Rising Expenditure of Military Sector to Boost Market Growth

In 2019, the United States has the largest military spending in the world, amounting to about $730 billion.

U.S.A has one the strongest defense forces owing to which the demand for bulletproof glass is also high in this nation, making it the largest consumer of these glasses worldwide. Along with this, ongoing technological advancements to develop more effective weaponry and armor, in both America and Canada, is also projected to be a crucial factor to give rise to the expansion of market in North America.

However, costly installation of bulletproof glass is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the North America bulletproof security glass market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the North America bulletproof security glass market which includes company profiling of SCHOTT AG, Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), Koch Industries, Inc., Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG), PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG), Total Security Solutions, RHI Magnesita GmbH (LON: RHIM), Consolidated Glass Holdings, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA: SGO), Binswanger Enterprises, LLC, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the North America bulletproof security glass market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

