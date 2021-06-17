Metastatic Bladder Cancer Market Analysis 2021-2029 by Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Demand Forecast, Future Growth

Research Nester released a report titled “Metastatic Bladder Cancer Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029” which delivers detailed overview of the global metastatic bladder cancer market in terms of market segmentation by cancer type, treatment type, and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The metastatic bladder cancer market is projected to grow with a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029, on account of the rising elderly population and the increasing investment in the developing of new therapies. According to the data collected from National Center for Biotechnology Information, bladder cancer is the tenth most common type of cancer in the world and accounted for 2.1% of all cancer deaths worldwide in 2018.

The market is segmented by cancer type into urothelial carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, and others. Among these segments, the urothelial carcinoma segment is anticipated to hold the largest share by the end of 2021 in the metastatic bladder cancer market as a result of being the most prevalent category of metastatic bladder cancer. The high incidence of urothelial carcinoma can be linked to the increasing tobacco consumption globally which is a major risk factor for it. On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, out of which, the metastatic bladder cancer market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Currently, the market in North America holds the largest share. This can be attributed to the presence of leading healthcare providers in the region, especially in the United States, who are extensively involved in the research and development for innovative metastatic bladder cancer treatment procedures.

Rising Elderly Population and Increasing Investment in the Development of New Therapies to Drive Market Growth

According to the United Nations, it is estimated that by 2050, every one in six people will be 65 years or older, i.e., 16% of the total world population. Along with this, the number of persons above 80 years or older is also projected to triple by the end of 2050.

Age is one of the most predominant risk factors for the development of metastatic bladder cancer. It has been observed that individuals whose age is above 65 years or more possess a high risk of having metastatic bladder cancer. Additionally, the increasing investment in research and development relating to metastatic bladder cancer in recent years is also expected to boost the market growth in upcoming years. However, the expensive cost of cancer therapies and lack of awareness in low income economies are some of the factors that are estimated to restrain market growth in the near future.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global metastatic bladder cancer market which includes company profiling of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Sanofi (EPA:SAN), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (LON:GSK), Elli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), AstraZeneca PLC (LON: AZN), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Roche Holding AG (SWX:RO), Celgene Corporation, and Accord Healthcare Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global metastatic bladder cancer market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

