N95 Mask Market Analysis 2021-2029 by Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Product Type, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast

Research Nester released a report titled “N95 Mask Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029”which delivers detailed overview of the global N95 mask market in terms of market segmentation by mask type, application and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The N95 Mask market is projected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029 on account of rapid rise in Covid-19 infections all across the world and the efficiency of N95 mask to filter out more than 95 percent of airborne particles. According to World Health Organization, till 5th April 2021, there have been 131,020,967 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 2,850,521 reported deaths.

The market is segmented by product type into mask with breathing valve and mask without breathing valve. Among these segments, the mask without breathing valve segment is anticipated to hold the largest share by the end of 2021 in the N95 Mask market as it provides high level of protection at the time of inhalation and exhalation.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, out of which, the N95 Mask Market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Also, the market in North America holds the largest share. This can be attributed to growing awareness about the use of N95 masks as a measure of protection against viruses and other airborne infections.

Rapid spread of Covid related infections and Efficiency of N95 Masks to block more than 95% of airborne particles to Drive Market Growth

According to the United Nations, individuals with specific “high-risk” profile like more than 60 years of age and having underlying medical conditions, along with healthcare workers should wear N95 masks while engaging with other people.

The resurge of mutant variants of Covid-19 in western countries has led to sharp rise in Covid-19 related infections globally. Additionally, the efficiency of N95 Masks to provide strong protection against the transmission of virus and other airborne particles is also expected to boost the market growth in upcoming years. However, the expensive market price of N95 mask and lack of awareness about Covid-19 in low income economies are some of the factors that are estimated to restrain market growth in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global N95 Mask market which includes company profiling of Honeywell International Inc., The 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark, Ansell Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Prestige Ameritech, Owens and Minor Inc., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. And Cardinal Health Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments.

On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the N95 Mask market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

