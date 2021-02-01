DevSecOps Market Analysis 2021-2029 by Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast, Top Key Players

Research Nester released a report titled “DevSecOps Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029”which delivers detailed overview of the global DevSecOps market in terms of market segmentation by component, end use industry and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The DevSecOps market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029 on account of rise in the security breaches and data theft across various industry verticals. As per the Breach Level Index, roughly 10 billion records have been breached since 2013 while the average total cost of a data breach is $3.86 million.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Large enterprise accounts for maximum share owing to large spending on their system security. The small & medium enterprise is expected to have the highest CAGR owing to the fact that large amounts of data breach activities taking place across various industry verticals.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise. The cloud segment occupies a larger market share in the deployment segment owing to the fact of ease of accessibility and connectivity with respect to on premise.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is further segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, and Others. The BFSI sector is expected to occupy the largest market share in the industry vertical owing to recent increase in fraudulent activities across the globe.

Growing Security Concern Across the Globe to Drive Market Growth

According to Riskband, Data breaches nearly exposed 4.1 billion records in the first half of 2019. Around $76 billion of illegal activity takes place per year involves bitcoin transaction, according to University of Sydney in Australia.

The rise in hacking activities, huge loss associated with data breach and large time required to identify security breach across the world is expected to amplify the demand for DevSecOps market. However, lack of technical professionals constitutes some of the factors that are estimated to hamper market growth in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global DevSecOps market which includes company profiling of RedHat, Google, Aqua Security, CyberArk, Splunk, Puppet, Algosec, Check Mark, MicroFocus. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global DevSecOps market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

