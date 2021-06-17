June 2021 Report on Global VoIP Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global VoIP market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 95490 million by 2025, from USD 84950 million in 2019.

The VoIP market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

VoIP market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, VoIP market has been segmented into Hosted PBX Equipment, IP PBX Equipment, etc.

By Application, VoIP has been segmented into Residential Use, Enterprise Use, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global VoIP market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level VoIP markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global VoIP market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the VoIP market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional VoIP markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and VoIP Market Share Analysis

VoIP competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, VoIP sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the VoIP sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in VoIP are: NTT, Verizon, KT, Comcast, Cablevision, Orange, Vonage, Microsoft (Skype), Charter, AT & T, Rogers, KDDI, Cox, Shaw Communications, Sprint, Numericable-SFR, Telmex, TalkTalk, Liberty Global, Time Warner Cable, 8×8, Ring Central, MITEL, etc. Among other players domestic and global, VoIP market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Content

1 VoIP Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of VoIP

1.2 Classification of VoIP by Type

1.2.1 Global VoIP Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global VoIP Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Hosted PBX Equipment

1.2.4 IP PBX Equipment

1.3 Global VoIP Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global VoIP Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Enterprise Use

1.4 Global VoIP Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global VoIP Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of VoIP (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) VoIP Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) VoIP Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) VoIP Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) VoIP Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) VoIP Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 NTT

2.1.1 NTT Details

2.1.2 NTT Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 NTT SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 NTT Product and Services

2.1.5 NTT VoIP Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Verizon

2.2.1 Verizon Details

2.2.2 Verizon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Verizon SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Verizon Product and Services

2.2.5 Verizon VoIP Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 KT

2.3.1 KT Details

2.3.2 KT Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 KT SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 KT Product and Services

2.3.5 KT VoIP Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Comcast

2.4.1 Comcast Details

2.4.2 Comcast Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Comcast SWOT Analysis

….. continued

