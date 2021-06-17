June 2021 Report on Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2025

Market Overview

The global Gypsum-Fiber Board market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2047.3 million by 2025, from USD 1883.6 million in 2019.

The Gypsum-Fiber Board market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Gypsum-Fiber Board market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Gypsum-Fiber Board market has been segmented into Wood Fiber Type, Glass Fiber Type, etc.

By Application, Gypsum-Fiber Board has been segmented into For Walls, For Roofs, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Gypsum-Fiber Board market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Gypsum-Fiber Board markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Gypsum-Fiber Board market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Gypsum-Fiber Board market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Gypsum-Fiber Board markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Share Analysis

Gypsum-Fiber Board competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Gypsum-Fiber Board sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Gypsum-Fiber Board sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Gypsum-Fiber Board are: USG, Hengshenglong, National Gypsum, Saint-Gobain, Continental BP, Fermacell, Bochuan-Chuncui, Georgia-Pacific, Knauf, Yingchuang, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Gypsum-Fiber Board market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Gypsum-Fiber Board product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gypsum-Fiber Board, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gypsum-Fiber Board in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Gypsum-Fiber Board competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Gypsum-Fiber Board breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Gypsum-Fiber Board market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gypsum-Fiber Board sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gypsum-Fiber Board Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Wood Fiber Type

1.2.3 Glass Fiber Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 For Walls

1.3.3 For Roofs

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Market

1.4.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 USG

2.1.1 USG Details

2.1.2 USG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 USG SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 USG Product and Services

2.1.5 USG Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Hengshenglong

2.2.1 Hengshenglong Details

2.2.2 Hengshenglong Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Hengshenglong SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Hengshenglong Product and Services

2.2.5 Hengshenglong Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 National Gypsum

2.3.1 National Gypsum Details

2.3.2 National Gypsum Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 National Gypsum SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 National Gypsum Product and Services

2.3.5 National Gypsum Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Saint-Gobain

2.4.1 Saint-Gobain Details

2.4.2 Saint-Gobain Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Saint-Gobain SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Saint-Gobain Product and Services

2.4.5 Saint-Gobain Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Continental BP

2.5.1 Continental BP Details

2.5.2 Continental BP Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Continental BP SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Continental BP Product and Services

2.5.5 Continental BP Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Fermacell

2.6.1 Fermacell Details

2.6.2 Fermacell Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Fermacell SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Fermacell Product and Services

2.6.5 Fermacell Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Bochuan-Chuncui

2.7.1 Bochuan-Chuncui Details

2.7.2 Bochuan-Chuncui Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Bochuan-Chuncui SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Bochuan-Chuncui Product and Services

2.7.5 Bochuan-Chuncui Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Georgia-Pacific

2.8.1 Georgia-Pacific Details

2.8.2 Georgia-Pacific Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Georgia-Pacific SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Georgia-Pacific Product and Services

2.8.5 Georgia-Pacific Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Knauf

2.9.1 Knauf Details

2.9.2 Knauf Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Knauf SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Knauf Product and Services

2.9.5 Knauf Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Yingchuang

2.10.1 Yingchuang Details

2.10.2 Yingchuang Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Yingchuang SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Yingchuang Product and Services

2.10.5 Yingchuang Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Gypsum-Fiber Board Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Gypsum-Fiber Board Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Gypsum-Fiber Board Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

