June 2021 Report on  Global Green-Roof Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Green-Roof market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 14160 million by 2025, from USD 8982.8 million in 2019.

The Green-Roof market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Green-Roof market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Green-Roof market has been segmented into Extensive Green-Roof, Semi-intensive Green-Roof, Intensive Green-Roof, etc.

By Application, Green-Roof has been segmented into Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Green-Roof market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Green-Roof markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Green-Roof market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Green-Roof market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Green-Roof markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Green-Roof Market Share Analysis

Green-Roof competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Green-Roof sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Green-Roof sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Green-Roof are: Optigreen, KAJIMA, Tremco, TAJIMA, ZinCo, Soprema, SIKA, Onduline, Sempergreen, American Hydrotech, Intrinsic, Liveroof, Henry, Green Roof Blocks, Rooflite, VEDAG, Bioroof, Xero Flor, Bauder, Vegetal, Vitaroofs, Kuangye Green-Roof, ZHEJIANG SOL, Green Roof Outfitters, Hannor, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Green-Roof market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Green-Roof product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Green-Roof, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Green-Roof in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Green-Roof competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Green-Roof breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Green-Roof market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Green-Roof sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Green-Roof Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Green-Roof Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Extensive Green-Roof

1.2.3 Semi-intensive Green-Roof

1.2.4 Intensive Green-Roof

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Green-Roof Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Buildings

1.3.4 Industrial Buildings

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Green-Roof Market

1.4.1 Global Green-Roof Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Optigreen

2.1.1 Optigreen Details

2.1.2 Optigreen Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Optigreen SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Optigreen Product and Services

2.1.5 Optigreen Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 KAJIMA

2.2.1 KAJIMA Details

2.2.2 KAJIMA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 KAJIMA SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 KAJIMA Product and Services

2.2.5 KAJIMA Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Tremco

2.3.1 Tremco Details

2.3.2 Tremco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Tremco SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Tremco Product and Services

2.3.5 Tremco Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 TAJIMA

2.4.1 TAJIMA Details

2.4.2 TAJIMA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 TAJIMA SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 TAJIMA Product and Services

2.4.5 TAJIMA Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 ZinCo

2.5.1 ZinCo Details

2.5.2 ZinCo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 ZinCo SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 ZinCo Product and Services

2.5.5 ZinCo Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Soprema

2.6.1 Soprema Details

2.6.2 Soprema Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Soprema SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Soprema Product and Services

2.6.5 Soprema Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 SIKA

2.7.1 SIKA Details

2.7.2 SIKA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 SIKA SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 SIKA Product and Services

2.7.5 SIKA Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Onduline

2.8.1 Onduline Details

2.8.2 Onduline Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Onduline SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Onduline Product and Services

2.8.5 Onduline Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Sempergreen

2.9.1 Sempergreen Details

2.9.2 Sempergreen Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Sempergreen SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Sempergreen Product and Services

2.9.5 Sempergreen Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 American Hydrotech

2.10.1 American Hydrotech Details

2.10.2 American Hydrotech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 American Hydrotech SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 American Hydrotech Product and Services

2.10.5 American Hydrotech Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Intrinsic

2.11.1 Intrinsic Details

2.11.2 Intrinsic Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Intrinsic SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Intrinsic Product and Services

2.11.5 Intrinsic Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Liveroof

2.12.1 Liveroof Details

2.12.2 Liveroof Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Liveroof SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Liveroof Product and Services

2.12.5 Liveroof Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Henry

2.13.1 Henry Details

2.13.2 Henry Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Henry SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Henry Product and Services

2.13.5 Henry Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Green Roof Blocks

2.14.1 Green Roof Blocks Details

2.14.2 Green Roof Blocks Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Green Roof Blocks SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Green Roof Blocks Product and Services

2.14.5 Green Roof Blocks Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Rooflite

2.15.1 Rooflite Details

2.15.2 Rooflite Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Rooflite SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Rooflite Product and Services

2.15.5 Rooflite Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 VEDAG

2.16.1 VEDAG Details

2.16.2 VEDAG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 VEDAG SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 VEDAG Product and Services

2.16.5 VEDAG Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Bioroof

2.17.1 Bioroof Details

2.17.2 Bioroof Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Bioroof SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Bioroof Product and Services

2.17.5 Bioroof Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Xero Flor

2.18.1 Xero Flor Details

2.18.2 Xero Flor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Xero Flor SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Xero Flor Product and Services

2.18.5 Xero Flor Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Bauder

2.19.1 Bauder Details

2.19.2 Bauder Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Bauder SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Bauder Product and Services

2.19.5 Bauder Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Vegetal

2.20.1 Vegetal Details

2.20.2 Vegetal Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Vegetal SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Vegetal Product and Services

2.20.5 Vegetal Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Vitaroofs

2.21.1 Vitaroofs Details

2.21.2 Vitaroofs Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Vitaroofs SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Vitaroofs Product and Services

2.21.5 Vitaroofs Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Kuangye Green-Roof

2.22.1 Kuangye Green-Roof Details

2.22.2 Kuangye Green-Roof Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 Kuangye Green-Roof SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 Kuangye Green-Roof Product and Services

2.22.5 Kuangye Green-Roof Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 ZHEJIANG SOL

2.23.1 ZHEJIANG SOL Details

2.23.2 ZHEJIANG SOL Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 ZHEJIANG SOL SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 ZHEJIANG SOL Product and Services

2.23.5 ZHEJIANG SOL Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Green Roof Outfitters

2.24.1 Green Roof Outfitters Details

2.24.2 Green Roof Outfitters Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.24.3 Green Roof Outfitters SWOT Analysis

2.24.4 Green Roof Outfitters Product and Services

2.24.5 Green Roof Outfitters Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Hannor

2.25.1 Hannor Details

2.25.2 Hannor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.25.3 Hannor SWOT Analysis

2.25.4 Hannor Product and Services

2.25.5 Hannor Green-Roof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Green-Roof Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Green-Roof Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Green-Roof Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Green-Roof Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Green-Roof Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Green-Roof Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Green-Roof Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Green-Roof Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Green-Roof Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

