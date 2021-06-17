June 2021 Report on Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Research Report 2020-2025

The global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 7865.5 million by 2025, from USD 5419.1 million in 2019.

The Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market has been segmented into Reagents & Consumables, Software & Services, Instruments, etc.

By Application, Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) has been segmented into Genomics and Proteomics, Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research

and analysis study of the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Share Analysis

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) are: Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Roche, Fluidigm Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, Bio-Rad Laboratories, IDEX Corporation, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC)

1.2 Classification of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) by Type

1.2.1 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Reagents & Consumables

1.2.4 Software & Services

1.2.5 Instruments

1.3 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Genomics and Proteomics

1.3.3 Diagnostics

1.3.4 Drug Discovery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Danaher

2.1.1 Danaher Details

2.1.2 Danaher Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Danaher SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Danaher Product and Services

2.1.5 Danaher Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Agilent Technologies

2.2.1 Agilent Technologies Details

2.2.2 Agilent Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Agilent Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Agilent Technologies Product and Services

2.2.5 Agilent Technologies Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Abbott Laboratories

2.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Details

2.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Abbott Laboratories SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Product and Services

2.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

2.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Details

2.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Product and Services

2.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 PerkinElmer

2.5.1 PerkinElmer Details

2.5.2 PerkinElmer Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 PerkinElmer SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 PerkinElmer Product and Services

2.5.5 PerkinElmer Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Roche

2.6.1 Roche Details

2.6.2 Roche Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Roche SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Roche Product and Services

2.6.5 Roche Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Fluidigm Corporation

2.7.1 Fluidigm Corporation Details

2.7.2 Fluidigm Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Fluidigm Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Fluidigm Corporation Product and Services

2.7.5 Fluidigm Corporation Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Becton, Dickinson

2.8.1 Becton, Dickinson Details

2.8.2 Becton, Dickinson Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Becton, Dickinson SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Becton, Dickinson Product and Services

2.8.5 Becton, Dickinson Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories

2.9.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Details

2.9.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Product and Services

2.9.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 IDEX Corporation

2.10.1 IDEX Corporation Details

2.10.2 IDEX Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 IDEX Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 IDEX Corporation Product and Services

2.10.5 IDEX Corporation Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

….contiued

