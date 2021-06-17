Bulgaria Cards and Payments Market Report- Sales, Size, Revenue, Industry Analysis and Forecast | Bulgarian National Bank

ReportsnReports added Latest Bulgaria Cards and Payments Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Bulgaria Cards and Payments Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Bulgaria Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Bulgaria Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Bulgarian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

– Amid the coronavirus pandemic, in March 2020 Mastercard urged merchants to raise contactless payment limits across Europe. In Bulgaria, the limit was subsequently increased from BGN50 ($28.70) to BGN100 ($57.40). And in January 2020, Mastercard persuaded merchants to mandate the acceptance of contactless payment cards across all countries in Europe. This is anticipated to further drive the adoption of electronic methods of payments in the country.

– To increase card penetration in the country, banks are introducing more convenient methods for consumers to access personal banking services. For instance, United Bulgarian Bank (the Bulgarian subsidiary of KBC Bank) offers debit card issuance via its mobile banking app. Customers can apply for a debit card directly within the app and choose which branch they want to collect the card from. The app also enables users to reschedule the repayment of credit card balances across three to 12 installments.

– The entry of fintechs and digital-only banks is driving competition in the banking space, thus helping to boost debit card holding. In March 2019, UK-based Revolut launched current accounts in the local currency, the Bulgarian lev. In March 2020 it launched the Revolut Junior app to boost financial literacy among children.

