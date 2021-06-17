Indonesia Geothermal Power Market Report- Size, Share, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Indonesia Geothermal Power Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Indonesia Geothermal Power Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Indonesia Geothermal Power Market.

Top Company Profiles in Indonesia Geothermal Power Market Report-

PT. Indonesia Power

PT Pertamina (Persero)

and more..

The research details renewable power market outlook in the Indonesia (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the Indonesia geothermal market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to geothermal is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report:

The report analyses the Indonesia renewable power market and the Indonesia geothermal market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on the Indonesia renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of the Indonesia geothermal market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming geothermal projects.

– Deal analysis of the Indonesia geothermal market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of geothermal sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to geothermal sector in the Indonesia.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this Report:-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Geothermal Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.3.1 Conversion Technologies

2.3.2 Conventional Steam Plants Technology

2.3.3 Binary Cycle Plants Technology

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.3 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.4 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.5 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.5.1 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.5.2 Renewable Power Market, Indonesia, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Geothermal Market, Indonesia

4.1 Geothermal Power Market, Indonesia, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.2 Geothermal Power Market, Indonesia, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3 Geothermal Power Market, Indonesia Market Size, 2010-2025

4.4 Geothermal Market, Indonesia, Plant Based Analysis, 2018-2030

4.4.1 Geothermal Power Market, Indonesia, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.4.2 Geothermal Power Market, Indonesia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.5 Geothermal Power Market, Indonesia, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Geothermal Power Market, Indonesia, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.5.2 Geothermal Power Market, Indonesia, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Indonesia

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Green Energy Policy

5.3 Small Distributed Power Generation Using Renewable Energy

5.4 Medium-Scale Power Generation Using Renewable Energy

5.5 Income Tax Reduction for Energy Development Projects

5.6 Value-Added Tax and Import Duty Exemption for Renewable Energy Property

5.7 Electricity Purchase from Small- and Medium-Scale Renewable Energy

5.8 Ceiling Tariffs for Geothermal

5.9 Feed-in Tariffs for Biomass

5.10 Power Purchase from Solar PV Plants

5.11 Solar Feed-in-Tariffs

5.12 New Tariff Regime for Renewables

5.13 New Geothermal Law

5.13.1 Auctions for Geothermal Working Areas (WKP)

5.14 New geothermal auction scheme in 2018

5.15 Clean Technology Fund

5.16 Green Climate Fund

5.17 Geothermal Fund

5.18 Other Electricity Sector Regulations

5.18.1 Ministerial Decree number 10/2017 (MEMR 10/2017)

5.18.2 Ministerial Decree number 11/2017 (MEMR 11/2017)

5.19 New Electricity Procurement Business Plan (RUPTL), 2019-2028

5.20 Revocation of 32 regulations in the Energy and Minerals Sector in 2018

6 Geothermal Power Market, Indonesia, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: PT. Indonesia Power

6.1.1 PT. Indonesia Power – Company Overview

6.1.2 PT. Indonesia Power – Business Description

6.1.3 PT. Indonesia Power – SWOT Analysis

6.1.4 PT. Indonesia Power – Major Products and Services

6.1.5 PT. Indonesia Power – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: PT Pertamina (Persero)

6.2.1 PT Pertamina (Persero) – Company Overview

6.2.2 PT Pertamina (Persero) – Business Description

6.2.3 PT Pertamina (Persero) – SWOT Analysis

6.2.4 PT Pertamina (Persero) – Major Products and Services

6.2.5 PT Pertamina (Persero) – Head Office

7 Appendix

and more…