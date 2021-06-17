June 2021 Report on Global ATM Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global ATM market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 24300 million by 2025, from USD 20450 million in 2019.

The ATM market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

ATM market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, ATM market has been segmented into On-site ATM, Off-site ATM, Other, etc.

By Application, ATM has been segmented into Banking, Retail, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global ATM market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level ATM markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global ATM market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the ATM market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional ATM markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and ATM Market Share Analysis

ATM competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, ATM sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the ATM sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in ATM are: Diebold Nixdorf, Nautilus Hyosung, Hitachi, NCR, OKI, GRG Banking, Fujitsu, Synkey Group, Keba, etc. Among other players domestic and global, ATM market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe ATM product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of ATM, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of ATM in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the ATM competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the ATM breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, ATM market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe ATM sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 ATM Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global ATM Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 On-site ATM

1.2.3 Off-site ATM

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global ATM Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Banking

1.3.3 Retail

1.4 Overview of Global ATM Market

1.4.1 Global ATM Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Diebold Nixdorf

2.1.1 Diebold Nixdorf Details

2.1.2 Diebold Nixdorf Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Diebold Nixdorf SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Diebold Nixdorf Product and Services

2.1.5 Diebold Nixdorf ATM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Nautilus Hyosung

2.2.1 Nautilus Hyosung Details

2.2.2 Nautilus Hyosung Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Nautilus Hyosung SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Nautilus Hyosung Product and Services

2.2.5 Nautilus Hyosung ATM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Hitachi

2.3.1 Hitachi Details

2.3.2 Hitachi Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Hitachi SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Hitachi Product and Services

2.3.5 Hitachi ATM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 NCR

….. continued

