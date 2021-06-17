Adrenocortical Hormones API Market 2021-2027:Analysis by Growth Prospects and Trends Forecast| Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group Co.

Analysts at QY Research have authored an excellent research and analysis report on the global Adrenocortical Hormones API market. The report throws light on untapped markets and unexplored opportunities to help increase growth.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Adrenocortical Hormones API market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adrenocortical Hormones API market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adrenocortical Hormones API report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2121192/global-adrenocortical-hormones-api-market

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adrenocortical Hormones API market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adrenocortical Hormones API market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Research Report: Pfizer CentreOne, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Xianju Pharma, Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd, Symbiotec Pharmalab, Sun Pharmaceutical, Cipla, Hovione, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Steroid SpA, Junye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Avik Pharmaceutical, Great Pacific Exports, Shanghai New Hualian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Shandong Taihua Bio & Tech Stock Co., Ltd, Tianjin Pacific Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (TJPP), Teva, Zhejiang Xianju Xianle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Shandong Sito Bio-technology CO., LTD Adrenocortical Hormones API Breakdown Data by Type, Prednisone Series, Dexamethasone Series, Betamethasone Series, Hydrocortisone Series, Others Adrenocortical Hormones API Breakdown Data by Application, Injectable Drugs, Oral Drugs, For External Use Drugs, Inhalation Drugs Regional and Country-level Analysis The Adrenocortical Hormones API market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Adrenocortical Hormones API market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Segmentation by Product: Prednisone Series, Dexamethasone Series, Betamethasone Series, Hydrocortisone Series, Others Adrenocortical Hormones API

Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Segmentation by Application: , Injectable Drugs, Oral Drugs, For External Use Drugs, Inhalation Drugs

The Adrenocortical Hormones API Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adrenocortical Hormones API market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adrenocortical Hormones API market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adrenocortical Hormones API market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adrenocortical Hormones API industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adrenocortical Hormones API market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adrenocortical Hormones API market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adrenocortical Hormones API market?

Request for customization in Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2121192/global-adrenocortical-hormones-api-market

TOC

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Adrenocortical Hormones API Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Adrenocortical Hormones API Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Prednisone Series

1.4.3 Dexamethasone Series

1.4.4 Betamethasone Series

1.4.5 Hydrocortisone Series

1.4.6 Others 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Injectable Drugs

1.5.3 Oral Drugs

1.5.4 For External Use Drugs

1.5.5 Inhalation Drugs 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Adrenocortical Hormones API Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Adrenocortical Hormones API Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Adrenocortical Hormones API Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Adrenocortical Hormones API Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Adrenocortical Hormones API Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Adrenocortical Hormones API Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Adrenocortical Hormones API Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Adrenocortical Hormones API Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Adrenocortical Hormones API by Country

6.1.1 North America Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada 6.2 North America Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Facts & Figures by Type 6.3 North America Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Adrenocortical Hormones API by Country

7.1.1 Europe Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia 7.2 Europe Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Facts & Figures by Type 7.3 Europe Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Adrenocortical Hormones API by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam 8.2 Asia Pacific Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Facts & Figures by Type 8.3 Asia Pacific Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Adrenocortical Hormones API by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina 9.2 Central & South America Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Facts & Figures by Type 9.3 Central & South America Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa 10.1 Middle East and Africa Adrenocortical Hormones API by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE 10.2 Middle East and Africa Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Facts & Figures by Type 10.3 Middle East and Africa Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Pfizer CentreOne

11.1.1 Pfizer CentreOne Corporation Information

11.1.2 Pfizer CentreOne Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Pfizer CentreOne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Pfizer CentreOne Adrenocortical Hormones API Products Offered

11.1.5 Pfizer CentreOne Related Developments 11.2 Sanofi

11.2.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sanofi Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Sanofi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sanofi Adrenocortical Hormones API Products Offered

11.2.5 Sanofi Related Developments 11.3 GlaxoSmithKline

11.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

11.3.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 GlaxoSmithKline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline Adrenocortical Hormones API Products Offered

11.3.5 GlaxoSmithKline Related Developments 11.4 Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

11.4.1 Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Adrenocortical Hormones API Products Offered

11.4.5 Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Related Developments 11.5 Xianju Pharma

11.5.1 Xianju Pharma Corporation Information

11.5.2 Xianju Pharma Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Xianju Pharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Xianju Pharma Adrenocortical Hormones API Products Offered

11.5.5 Xianju Pharma Related Developments 11.6 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd

11.6.1 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.6.2 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd Adrenocortical Hormones API Products Offered

11.6.5 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd Related Developments 11.7 Symbiotec Pharmalab

11.7.1 Symbiotec Pharmalab Corporation Information

11.7.2 Symbiotec Pharmalab Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Symbiotec Pharmalab Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Symbiotec Pharmalab Adrenocortical Hormones API Products Offered

11.7.5 Symbiotec Pharmalab Related Developments 11.8 Sun Pharmaceutical

11.8.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sun Pharmaceutical Adrenocortical Hormones API Products Offered

11.8.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Related Developments 11.9 Cipla

11.9.1 Cipla Corporation Information

11.9.2 Cipla Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Cipla Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Cipla Adrenocortical Hormones API Products Offered

11.9.5 Cipla Related Developments 11.10 Hovione

11.10.1 Hovione Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hovione Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Hovione Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Hovione Adrenocortical Hormones API Products Offered

11.10.5 Hovione Related Developments 11.1 Pfizer CentreOne

11.1.1 Pfizer CentreOne Corporation Information

11.1.2 Pfizer CentreOne Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Pfizer CentreOne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Pfizer CentreOne Adrenocortical Hormones API Products Offered

11.1.5 Pfizer CentreOne Related Developments 11.12 Steroid SpA

11.12.1 Steroid SpA Corporation Information

11.12.2 Steroid SpA Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Steroid SpA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Steroid SpA Products Offered

11.12.5 Steroid SpA Related Developments 11.13 Junye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

11.13.1 Junye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Junye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Junye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Junye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.13.5 Junye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Related Developments 11.14 Avik Pharmaceutical

11.14.1 Avik Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.14.2 Avik Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Avik Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Avik Pharmaceutical Products Offered

11.14.5 Avik Pharmaceutical Related Developments 11.15 Great Pacific Exports

11.15.1 Great Pacific Exports Corporation Information

11.15.2 Great Pacific Exports Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Great Pacific Exports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Great Pacific Exports Products Offered

11.15.5 Great Pacific Exports Related Developments 11.16 Shanghai New Hualian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

11.16.1 Shanghai New Hualian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.16.2 Shanghai New Hualian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Shanghai New Hualian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Shanghai New Hualian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Products Offered

11.16.5 Shanghai New Hualian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Related Developments 11.17 Shandong Taihua Bio & Tech Stock Co., Ltd

11.17.1 Shandong Taihua Bio & Tech Stock Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.17.2 Shandong Taihua Bio & Tech Stock Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Shandong Taihua Bio & Tech Stock Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Shandong Taihua Bio & Tech Stock Co., Ltd Products Offered

11.17.5 Shandong Taihua Bio & Tech Stock Co., Ltd Related Developments 11.18 Tianjin Pacific Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (TJPP)

11.18.1 Tianjin Pacific Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (TJPP) Corporation Information

11.18.2 Tianjin Pacific Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (TJPP) Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Tianjin Pacific Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (TJPP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Tianjin Pacific Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (TJPP) Products Offered

11.18.5 Tianjin Pacific Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (TJPP) Related Developments 11.19 Teva

11.19.1 Teva Corporation Information

11.19.2 Teva Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Teva Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Teva Products Offered

11.19.5 Teva Related Developments 11.20 Zhejiang Xianju Xianle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

11.20.1 Zhejiang Xianju Xianle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.20.2 Zhejiang Xianju Xianle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Zhejiang Xianju Xianle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Zhejiang Xianju Xianle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.20.5 Zhejiang Xianju Xianle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Related Developments 11.21 Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

11.21.1 Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.21.2 Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Products Offered

11.21.5 Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Related Developments 11.22 Shandong Sito Bio-technology CO., LTD

11.22.1 Shandong Sito Bio-technology CO., LTD Corporation Information

11.22.2 Shandong Sito Bio-technology CO., LTD Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Shandong Sito Bio-technology CO., LTD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Shandong Sito Bio-technology CO., LTD Products Offered

11.22.5 Shandong Sito Bio-technology CO., LTD Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026) 12.1 Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026 12.2 North America Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 12.3 Europe Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 12.4 Asia Pacific Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 12.5 Latin America Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 12.6 Middle East and Africa Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Adrenocortical Hormones API Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Adrenocortical Hormones API Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Adrenocortical Hormones API Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Adrenocortical Hormones API Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Adrenocortical Hormones API Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

About Us

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.