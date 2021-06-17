June 2021 Report on Global Petroleum Resin Market Research Report 2020-2025

The global Petroleum Resin market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 4579.1 million by 2025, from USD 3998.9 million in 2019.

The Petroleum Resin market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Petroleum Resin market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Petroleum Resin market has been segmented into C5 Petroleum Resin, C9 Petroleum Resin, C5/C9 Petroleum Resin, Modified Petroleum Resin, Others, etc.

By Application, Petroleum Resin has been segmented into Paint, Rubber, Adhesive & Sealant, Printing Ink, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Petroleum Resin market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Petroleum Resin markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Petroleum Resin market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Petroleum Resin market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Petroleum Resin markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Petroleum Resin Market Share Analysis

Petroleum Resin competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Petroleum Resin sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Petroleum Resin sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Petroleum Resin are: ExxonMobil, Arakawa Chemical, TOTAL(Cray Valley), Eastman, Mitsui Chemicals, Kolon, Resinall, Formosan Union, ZEON, RÜTGERS Group, Zhejiang Henghe, Henan G&D, Idemitsu, Fuxun Huaxing, Jinlin Fuyuan, Zibo Luhua, Neville, Guangdong Xinhuayue, Puyang Changyu, Shangdong Qilong, Daqing Huake, Jinhai Chengguang, Kete, Shanghai Jinsen, Lanzhou Xinlan, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Petroleum Resin market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Petroleum Resin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Petroleum Resin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Petroleum Resin in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Petroleum Resin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Petroleum Resin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Petroleum Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Petroleum Resin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1.1 Petroleum Resin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Petroleum Resin Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 C5 Petroleum Resin

1.2.3 C9 Petroleum Resin

1.2.4 C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

1.2.5 Modified Petroleum Resin

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Petroleum Resin Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Paint

1.3.3 Rubber

1.3.4 Adhesive & Sealant

1.3.5 Printing Ink

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Petroleum Resin Market

1.4.1 Global Petroleum Resin Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ExxonMobil

2.1.1 ExxonMobil Details

2.1.2 ExxonMobil Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 ExxonMobil SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 ExxonMobil Product and Services

2.1.5 ExxonMobil Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Arakawa Chemical

2.2.1 Arakawa Chemical Details

2.2.2 Arakawa Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Arakawa Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Arakawa Chemical Product and Services

2.2.5 Arakawa Chemical Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 TOTAL(Cray Valley)

2.3.1 TOTAL(Cray Valley) Details

2.3.2 TOTAL(Cray Valley) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 TOTAL(Cray Valley) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 TOTAL(Cray Valley) Product and Services

2.3.5 TOTAL(Cray Valley) Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Eastman

2.4.1 Eastman Details

2.4.2 Eastman Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Eastman SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Eastman Product and Services

2.4.5 Eastman Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Mitsui Chemicals

2.5.1 Mitsui Chemicals Details

2.5.2 Mitsui Chemicals Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Mitsui Chemicals SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Mitsui Chemicals Product and Services

2.5.5 Mitsui Chemicals Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Kolon

2.6.1 Kolon Details

2.6.2 Kolon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Kolon SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Kolon Product and Services

2.6.5 Kolon Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Resinall

2.7.1 Resinall Details

2.7.2 Resinall Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Resinall SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Resinall Product and Services

2.7.5 Resinall Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Formosan Union

2.8.1 Formosan Union Details

2.8.2 Formosan Union Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Formosan Union SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Formosan Union Product and Services

2.8.5 Formosan Union Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 ZEON

2.9.1 ZEON Details

2.9.2 ZEON Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 ZEON SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 ZEON Product and Services

2.9.5 ZEON Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 RÜTGERS Group

2.10.1 RÜTGERS Group Details

2.10.2 RÜTGERS Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 RÜTGERS Group SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 RÜTGERS Group Product and Services

2.10.5 RÜTGERS Group Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Zhejiang Henghe

2.11.1 Zhejiang Henghe Details

2.11.2 Zhejiang Henghe Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Zhejiang Henghe SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Zhejiang Henghe Product and Services

2.11.5 Zhejiang Henghe Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

….contiued

