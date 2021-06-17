Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size 2021 – Global Trends, Market Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth,Share, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Research report includes a key market analysis, market drivers, industry constraints, competitive developments and market trends. Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report.
Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.
Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Share Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Report Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.
List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Report are:-
- Kokyu Alcohol
- Godavari
About Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market:
Bio-based 1, 3-butanediol (1, 3-butylene glycol, butane-1,3-diol, or 1,3-dihydroxybutane) is a type of diol that is made by microorganism fermentation.Kokyu Alcohol, Godavari are the main suppliers in the world currently. And the main players shared about 80% of the global market. There are few companies to produce bio-based 1,3-butanediol.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol MarketThe global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market was valued at USD million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2021-2026.Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol
Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market By Type:
- Industrial Grade
- Cosmetic Grade
Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market By Application:
- Cosmetic
- Polyester Resins
- Plasticizers
- Aerospace
- Food
- Others
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.
- To understand the structure of Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To project the value and volume of Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Key Stakeholders
- Raw material suppliers
- Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
- Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
- Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
- Importers and exporters
- Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
- Trade associations and industry bodies
- End-use industries
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Major-Type
1.4.3 Independent-Type
1.4.4 Administrator-Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Commonweal
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size
2.2 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size by Regions (2016-2027)
2.2.2 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America
Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size (2016-2021)
Key Players
Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size by Type
Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
Company Details
Company Description and Business Overview
Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Introduction
Revenue in Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Business (2016-2021)
Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2021-2027
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2021-2027)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2027)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Continued….
