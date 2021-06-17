June 2021 Report on Global Legal Marijuana Market Research Report 2020-2025

The global Legal Marijuana market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 25.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 33540 million by 2025, from USD 13460 million in 2019.

The Legal Marijuana market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Legal Marijuana market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Legal Marijuana market has been segmented into Indoor, Greenhouse, etc.

By Application, Legal Marijuana has been segmented into Recreational, Medical, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Legal Marijuana market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Legal Marijuana markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Legal Marijuana market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Legal Marijuana market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Legal Marijuana markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Legal Marijuana Market Share Analysis

Legal Marijuana competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Legal Marijuana sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Legal Marijuana sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Legal Marijuana are: Medicine Man, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth, Aphria, mCig Inc, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Legal Marijuana market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Legal Marijuana product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Legal Marijuana, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Legal Marijuana in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Legal Marijuana competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Legal Marijuana breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Legal Marijuana market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Legal Marijuana sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Legal Marijuana Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Legal Marijuana Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Indoor

1.2.3 Greenhouse

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Legal Marijuana Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Recreational

1.3.3 Medical

1.4 Overview of Global Legal Marijuana Market

1.4.1 Global Legal Marijuana Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Medicine Man

2.1.1 Medicine Man Details

2.1.2 Medicine Man Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Medicine Man SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Medicine Man Product and Services

2.1.5 Medicine Man Legal Marijuana Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

2.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Details

2.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Product and Services

2.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Legal Marijuana Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Canopy Growth

2.3.1 Canopy Growth Details

2.3.2 Canopy Growth Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Canopy Growth SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Canopy Growth Product and Services

2.3.5 Canopy Growth Legal Marijuana Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Aphria

2.4.1 Aphria Details

2.4.2 Aphria Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Aphria SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Aphria Product and Services

2.4.5 Aphria Legal Marijuana Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 mCig Inc

2.5.1 mCig Inc Details

2.5.2 mCig Inc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 mCig Inc SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 mCig Inc Product and Services

2.5.5 mCig Inc Legal Marijuana Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Legal Marijuana Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Legal Marijuana Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Legal Marijuana Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Legal Marijuana Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Legal Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Legal Marijuana Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Legal Marijuana Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Legal Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Legal Marijuana Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Legal Marijuana Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

