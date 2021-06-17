Anti-corrosion Coatings Market 2021-26: Key Players, Size, Share and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Anti-corrosion Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global anti-corrosion coatings market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global anti-corrosion coatings market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., Ashland, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Hempel A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Breakup by Technology:

Solvent-based

Water-based

Powder

Others

Breakup by Material:

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Zinc

Others

Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas

Marine

Building and Construction

Automotive and Rail

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

