June 2021 Report on Global PERMETHRIN Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Permethrin market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 246.7 million by 2025, from USD 204.6 million in 2019.

The Permethrin market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Permethrin market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Permethrin market has been segmented into Agriculture Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, Other, etc.

By Application, Permethrin has been segmented into Agriculture, Public Hygiene, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Permethrin market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Permethrin markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Permethrin market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Permethrin market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Permethrin markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Permethrin Market Share Analysis

Permethrin competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Permethrin sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Permethrin sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Permethrin are: Sumitomo Chemical, Aestar, Heranba, Yangnong Chemical, Crop Life Science Limited, Bayer, Guangdong Liwei, Meghmani, Tagros, Gharda, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Permethrin market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Permethrin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Permethrin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Permethrin in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Permethrin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Permethrin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Permethrin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Permethrin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Permethrin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Permethrin Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Agriculture Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.4 Industrial Grade

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Permethrin Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Public Hygiene

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Permethrin Market

1.4.1 Global Permethrin Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sumitomo Chemical

2.1.1 Sumitomo Chemical Details

2.1.2 Sumitomo Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Sumitomo Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Sumitomo Chemical Product and Services

2.1.5 Sumitomo Chemical Permethrin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Aestar

2.2.1 Aestar Details

2.2.2 Aestar Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Aestar SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Aestar Product and Services

2.2.5 Aestar Permethrin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Heranba

2.3.1 Heranba Details

2.3.2 Heranba Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Heranba SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Heranba Product and Services

2.3.5 Heranba Permethrin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Yangnong Chemical

2.4.1 Yangnong Chemical Details

2.4.2 Yangnong Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Yangnong Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Yangnong Chemical Product and Services

2.4.5 Yangnong Chemical Permethrin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Crop Life Science Limited

2.5.1 Crop Life Science Limited Details

2.5.2 Crop Life Science Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Crop Life Science Limited SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Crop Life Science Limited Product and Services

2.5.5 Crop Life Science Limited Permethrin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Bayer

……continued

