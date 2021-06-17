Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Market Report 2021

The global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
- Liquid Vinyl Chloride Monomer
- Solid Vinyl Chloride Monomer
Segment by Application
- Industrial
- Agricultural
- Construction
- Automobile
- Others
The Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market is segmented into
- North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
- BASF
- Formosa Plastics
- Occidental Petroleum
- The Dow Chemical
- Westlake Chemical
- INEOS Vinyls UK
- LG Chem
- Reliance Industries
- Tokuyama
- Qatar Vinyl
Table of content
1 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Overview
1.1 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Product Scope
1.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Liquid Vinyl Chloride Monomer
1.2.3 Solid Vinyl Chloride Monomer
1.3 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Agricultural
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Automobile
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region
