Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 5.3 Billion Globally By 2026: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Orthopedic Braces and Supports market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Orthopedic braces and supports are equipment that alleviate chronic pain or temporary discomfort while recovering from certain conditions such as surgery or an athletic injury. These devices aid in the appropriate alignment of bones and muscles, thus reducing discomfort and stress while facilitating improved mobility. As a result, they are widely used in the healthcare industry for supporting various body parts including hip, foot, knee, spine, ankle, shoulder and elbow.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/orthopedic-braces-supports-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

With rising incidents of road and athletic accidents, non-invasive healthcare treatments like physical therapy and supportive devices are highly preferred by patients over invasive procedures owing to their cost-effectiveness and painless characteristic which help in speedy recovery. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population is leading to the growing prevalence of issues such as arthritis, spondylitis and osteoporosis. Moreover, there is a significant rise in musculoskeletal dysfunctions among the working population owing to sedentary lifestyles which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for these braces and supports. Additionally, innovative product variants with simplified use and increasing awareness about the benefits of orthopedic braces and supports are also contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global orthopedic braces and supports market to reach a value of US$ 5.3 Billion by 2026.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3bMbguJ

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Breg, Inc.

Össur Hf

Bauerfeind AG

DJO Finance LLC

3M Company

Alcare Co., Ltd

Otto Bock Healthcare

Deroyal Industries, Inc.

BSN Medical

Medi GmbH & Co. KG

Thuasne Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Trulife

Remington Products Company

Bird & Cronin

Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product, Type, Application and End-User.

Market Breakup by Product:

Lower Extremity Braces and Supports

Spinal Braces and Supports

Upper Extremity Braces and Supports

Market Breakup by Type:

Soft and Elastic Braces and Supports

Hinged Braces and Supports

Hard and Rigid Braces and Supports

Market Breakup by Application:

Ligament Injury

Preventive Care

Post-Operative Rehabilitation

Osteoarthritis

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Platforms

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800