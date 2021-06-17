Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Trends 2021 :Rising Opportunities, Size, Share, Segments and Revenue Forecast 2027 |, The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Licensed Merchandise Retail data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Licensed Merchandise Retail market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Licensed Merchandise Retail market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Iconix Brand Group, Authentic Brands Group, Universal Brand Development, Nickelodeon, Major League Baseball, IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company), Sanrio, Sequential Brands Group, Westinghouse, General Motors, National Basketball Association, Electrolux, National Football League, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, The Pokémon Company International, Procter & Gamble, Ferrari, Ralph Lauren, Mattel, Ford Motor Company, BBC Worldwide, The Hershey Company, Stanley Black & Decker, PGA Tour, National Hockey League, Sunkist Growers, WWE

Market Segment by Product Type:

Apparels, Toys, Games, Greeting Cards, Housewares, Jewelry, Cosmetics, Collectibles, Others

Market Segment by Application:

Entertainment, Corporate Trademarks/Brand, Fashion, Sports, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Licensed Merchandise Retail market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3205485/global-licensed-merchandise-retail-market Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3205485/global-licensed-merchandise-retail-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Licensed Merchandise Retail market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Licensed Merchandise Retail market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Licensed Merchandise Retail market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Licensed Merchandise Retail market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Licensed Merchandise Retail market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Licensed Merchandise Retail

1.1 Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Overview

1.1.1 Licensed Merchandise Retail Product Scope

1.1.2 Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Apparels

2.5 Toys

2.6 Games

2.7 Greeting Cards

2.8 Housewares

2.9 Jewelry

2.10 Cosmetics

2.11 Collectibles

2.12 Others 3 Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Entertainment

3.5 Corporate Trademarks/Brand

3.6 Fashion

3.7 Sports

3.8 Others 4 Licensed Merchandise Retail Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Retail as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Licensed Merchandise Retail Market

4.4 Global Top Players Licensed Merchandise Retail Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Licensed Merchandise Retail Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 The Walt Disney Company

5.1.1 The Walt Disney Company Profile

5.1.2 The Walt Disney Company Main Business

5.1.3 The Walt Disney Company Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 The Walt Disney Company Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 The Walt Disney Company Recent Developments

5.2 Meredith Corporation

5.2.1 Meredith Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Meredith Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 Meredith Corporation Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Meredith Corporation Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Meredith Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 PVH Corp.

5.5.1 PVH Corp. Profile

5.3.2 PVH Corp. Main Business

5.3.3 PVH Corp. Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 PVH Corp. Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Iconix Brand Group Recent Developments

5.4 Iconix Brand Group

5.4.1 Iconix Brand Group Profile

5.4.2 Iconix Brand Group Main Business

5.4.3 Iconix Brand Group Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Iconix Brand Group Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Iconix Brand Group Recent Developments

5.5 Authentic Brands Group

5.5.1 Authentic Brands Group Profile

5.5.2 Authentic Brands Group Main Business

5.5.3 Authentic Brands Group Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Authentic Brands Group Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Authentic Brands Group Recent Developments

5.6 Universal Brand Development

5.6.1 Universal Brand Development Profile

5.6.2 Universal Brand Development Main Business

5.6.3 Universal Brand Development Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Universal Brand Development Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Universal Brand Development Recent Developments

5.7 Nickelodeon

5.7.1 Nickelodeon Profile

5.7.2 Nickelodeon Main Business

5.7.3 Nickelodeon Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Nickelodeon Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Nickelodeon Recent Developments

5.8 Major League Baseball

5.8.1 Major League Baseball Profile

5.8.2 Major League Baseball Main Business

5.8.3 Major League Baseball Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Major League Baseball Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Major League Baseball Recent Developments

5.9 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company)

5.9.1 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Profile

5.9.2 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Main Business

5.9.3 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Recent Developments

5.10 Sanrio

5.10.1 Sanrio Profile

5.10.2 Sanrio Main Business

5.10.3 Sanrio Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sanrio Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Sanrio Recent Developments

5.11 Sequential Brands Group

5.11.1 Sequential Brands Group Profile

5.11.2 Sequential Brands Group Main Business

5.11.3 Sequential Brands Group Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sequential Brands Group Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Sequential Brands Group Recent Developments

5.12 Westinghouse

5.12.1 Westinghouse Profile

5.12.2 Westinghouse Main Business

5.12.3 Westinghouse Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Westinghouse Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Westinghouse Recent Developments

5.13 General Motors

5.13.1 General Motors Profile

5.13.2 General Motors Main Business

5.13.3 General Motors Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 General Motors Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 General Motors Recent Developments

5.14 National Basketball Association

5.14.1 National Basketball Association Profile

5.14.2 National Basketball Association Main Business

5.14.3 National Basketball Association Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 National Basketball Association Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 National Basketball Association Recent Developments

5.15 Electrolux

5.15.1 Electrolux Profile

5.15.2 Electrolux Main Business

5.15.3 Electrolux Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Electrolux Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Electrolux Recent Developments

5.16 National Football League

5.16.1 National Football League Profile

5.16.2 National Football League Main Business

5.16.3 National Football League Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 National Football League Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 National Football League Recent Developments

5.17 Warner Bros. Consumer Products

5.17.1 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Profile

5.17.2 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Main Business

5.17.3 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Recent Developments

5.18 The Pokémon Company International

5.18.1 The Pokémon Company International Profile

5.18.2 The Pokémon Company International Main Business

5.18.3 The Pokémon Company International Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 The Pokémon Company International Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 The Pokémon Company International Recent Developments

5.19 Procter & Gamble

5.19.1 Procter & Gamble Profile

5.19.2 Procter & Gamble Main Business

5.19.3 Procter & Gamble Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Procter & Gamble Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

5.20 Ferrari

5.20.1 Ferrari Profile

5.20.2 Ferrari Main Business

5.20.3 Ferrari Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Ferrari Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Ferrari Recent Developments

5.21 Ralph Lauren

5.21.1 Ralph Lauren Profile

5.21.2 Ralph Lauren Main Business

5.21.3 Ralph Lauren Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Ralph Lauren Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Developments

5.22 Mattel

5.22.1 Mattel Profile

5.22.2 Mattel Main Business

5.22.3 Mattel Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Mattel Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Mattel Recent Developments

5.23 Ford Motor Company

5.23.1 Ford Motor Company Profile

5.23.2 Ford Motor Company Main Business

5.23.3 Ford Motor Company Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Ford Motor Company Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Ford Motor Company Recent Developments

5.24 BBC Worldwide

5.24.1 BBC Worldwide Profile

5.24.2 BBC Worldwide Main Business

5.24.3 BBC Worldwide Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 BBC Worldwide Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 BBC Worldwide Recent Developments

5.25 The Hershey Company

5.25.1 The Hershey Company Profile

5.25.2 The Hershey Company Main Business

5.25.3 The Hershey Company Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 The Hershey Company Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 The Hershey Company Recent Developments

5.26 Stanley Black & Decker

5.26.1 Stanley Black & Decker Profile

5.26.2 Stanley Black & Decker Main Business

5.26.3 Stanley Black & Decker Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Stanley Black & Decker Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Developments

5.27 PGA Tour

5.27.1 PGA Tour Profile

5.27.2 PGA Tour Main Business

5.27.3 PGA Tour Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 PGA Tour Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.27.5 PGA Tour Recent Developments

5.28 National Hockey League

5.28.1 National Hockey League Profile

5.28.2 National Hockey League Main Business

5.28.3 National Hockey League Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 National Hockey League Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.28.5 National Hockey League Recent Developments

5.29 Sunkist Growers

5.29.1 Sunkist Growers Profile

5.29.2 Sunkist Growers Main Business

5.29.3 Sunkist Growers Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Sunkist Growers Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.29.5 Sunkist Growers Recent Developments

5.30 WWE

5.30.1 WWE Profile

5.30.2 WWE Main Business

5.30.3 WWE Licensed Merchandise Retail Products, Services and Solutions

5.30.4 WWE Licensed Merchandise Retail Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.30.5 WWE Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Dynamics

11.1 Licensed Merchandise Retail Industry Trends

11.2 Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Drivers

11.3 Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Challenges

11.4 Licensed Merchandise Retail Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.