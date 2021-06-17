Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Trends 2021 :Rising Opportunities, Size, Share, Segments and Revenue Forecast 2027 |, Intel, IBM, Siemens, GE, Google, Microsoft

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Intel, IBM, Siemens, GE, Google, Microsoft, Micron Technology, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Nvidia, Sight Machine

Market Segment by Product Type:

Hardware, Software, Services

Market Segment by Application:

Automobile, Energy and Power, Pharmaceuticals, Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing, Semiconductors and Electronics, Food & Beverages

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing

1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Product Scope

1.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software

2.6 Services 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Automobile

3.5 Energy and Power

3.6 Pharmaceuticals

3.7 Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

3.8 Semiconductors and Electronics

3.9 Food & Beverages 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Intel

5.1.1 Intel Profile

5.1.2 Intel Main Business

5.1.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business

5.2.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.3 Siemens

5.5.1 Siemens Profile

5.3.2 Siemens Main Business

5.3.3 Siemens Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Siemens Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 GE Recent Developments

5.4 GE

5.4.1 GE Profile

5.4.2 GE Main Business

5.4.3 GE Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 GE Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 GE Recent Developments

5.5 Google

5.5.1 Google Profile

5.5.2 Google Main Business

5.5.3 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Google Recent Developments

5.6 Microsoft

5.6.1 Microsoft Profile

5.6.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.6.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.7 Micron Technology

5.7.1 Micron Technology Profile

5.7.2 Micron Technology Main Business

5.7.3 Micron Technology Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Micron Technology Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Micron Technology Recent Developments

5.8 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

5.8.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Profile

5.8.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Main Business

5.8.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Developments

5.9 Nvidia

5.9.1 Nvidia Profile

5.9.2 Nvidia Main Business

5.9.3 Nvidia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Nvidia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Nvidia Recent Developments

5.10 Sight Machine

5.10.1 Sight Machine Profile

5.10.2 Sight Machine Main Business

5.10.3 Sight Machine Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sight Machine Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Sight Machine Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Dynamics

11.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Industry Trends

11.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Drivers

11.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Challenges

11.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

