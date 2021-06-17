Heavy Equipment Rental Market Trends 2021 :Rising Opportunities, Size, Share, Segments and Revenue Forecast 2027 |, BigRentz, Inc, ISCO Machinery Inc, Laxyo Energy Ltd

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Heavy Equipment Rental data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Heavy Equipment Rental Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Heavy Equipment Rental Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Heavy Equipment Rental market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Heavy Equipment Rental market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, BigRentz, Inc, ISCO Machinery Inc, Laxyo Energy Ltd, Tat Hong Holdings Ltd, United Rentals, Aktio Corp, Kanamoto, Hertz Equipment Rental, Loxam Group, Blueline Rent, Nishio Rent, Maxim Crane Works

Market Segment by Product Type:

Bulldozers, Forklifts, Excavators, Others

Market Segment by Application:

Construction, Industrial

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Heavy Equipment Rental market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Heavy Equipment Rental market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Heavy Equipment Rental market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Heavy Equipment Rental market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heavy Equipment Rental market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Heavy Equipment Rental

1.1 Heavy Equipment Rental Market Overview

1.1.1 Heavy Equipment Rental Product Scope

1.1.2 Heavy Equipment Rental Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Heavy Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Heavy Equipment Rental Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Heavy Equipment Rental Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Bulldozers

2.5 Forklifts

2.6 Excavators

2.7 Others 3 Heavy Equipment Rental Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Heavy Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heavy Equipment Rental Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Construction

3.5 Industrial 4 Heavy Equipment Rental Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Heavy Equipment Rental as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Heavy Equipment Rental Market

4.4 Global Top Players Heavy Equipment Rental Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Heavy Equipment Rental Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Heavy Equipment Rental Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 BigRentz, Inc

5.1.1 BigRentz, Inc Profile

5.1.2 BigRentz, Inc Main Business

5.1.3 BigRentz, Inc Heavy Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 BigRentz, Inc Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 BigRentz, Inc Recent Developments

5.2 ISCO Machinery Inc

5.2.1 ISCO Machinery Inc Profile

5.2.2 ISCO Machinery Inc Main Business

5.2.3 ISCO Machinery Inc Heavy Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 ISCO Machinery Inc Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 ISCO Machinery Inc Recent Developments

5.3 Laxyo Energy Ltd

5.5.1 Laxyo Energy Ltd Profile

5.3.2 Laxyo Energy Ltd Main Business

5.3.3 Laxyo Energy Ltd Heavy Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Laxyo Energy Ltd Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd Recent Developments

5.4 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd

5.4.1 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd Profile

5.4.2 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd Main Business

5.4.3 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd Heavy Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd Recent Developments

5.5 United Rentals

5.5.1 United Rentals Profile

5.5.2 United Rentals Main Business

5.5.3 United Rentals Heavy Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 United Rentals Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 United Rentals Recent Developments

5.6 Aktio Corp

5.6.1 Aktio Corp Profile

5.6.2 Aktio Corp Main Business

5.6.3 Aktio Corp Heavy Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Aktio Corp Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Aktio Corp Recent Developments

5.7 Kanamoto

5.7.1 Kanamoto Profile

5.7.2 Kanamoto Main Business

5.7.3 Kanamoto Heavy Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Kanamoto Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Kanamoto Recent Developments

5.8 Hertz Equipment Rental

5.8.1 Hertz Equipment Rental Profile

5.8.2 Hertz Equipment Rental Main Business

5.8.3 Hertz Equipment Rental Heavy Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Hertz Equipment Rental Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Hertz Equipment Rental Recent Developments

5.9 Loxam Group

5.9.1 Loxam Group Profile

5.9.2 Loxam Group Main Business

5.9.3 Loxam Group Heavy Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Loxam Group Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Loxam Group Recent Developments

5.10 Blueline Rent

5.10.1 Blueline Rent Profile

5.10.2 Blueline Rent Main Business

5.10.3 Blueline Rent Heavy Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Blueline Rent Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Blueline Rent Recent Developments

5.11 Nishio Rent

5.11.1 Nishio Rent Profile

5.11.2 Nishio Rent Main Business

5.11.3 Nishio Rent Heavy Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Nishio Rent Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Nishio Rent Recent Developments

5.12 Maxim Crane Works

5.12.1 Maxim Crane Works Profile

5.12.2 Maxim Crane Works Main Business

5.12.3 Maxim Crane Works Heavy Equipment Rental Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Maxim Crane Works Heavy Equipment Rental Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Maxim Crane Works Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Heavy Equipment Rental Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Heavy Equipment Rental Market Dynamics

11.1 Heavy Equipment Rental Industry Trends

11.2 Heavy Equipment Rental Market Drivers

11.3 Heavy Equipment Rental Market Challenges

11.4 Heavy Equipment Rental Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

