Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Trends 2021 :Rising Opportunities, Size, Share, Segments and Revenue Forecast 2027 |, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, EnviTec Biogas AG

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, EnviTec Biogas AG, BioConstruct, IES BIOGAS, SEBIGAS, Poyry, WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, Xergi A/S, BTS Biogas, HoSt, IG Biogas, Zorg Biogas AG, BTA International GmbH, kIEFER TEK LTD, Lundsby Biogas A / S, Finn Biogas, Ludan Group, Naskeo, Agraferm GmbH, Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd, Hitachi Zosen Inova, Toyo Engineering Corp., Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd, Xinyuan Environment Project, Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd

Market Segment by Product Type:

Wet Digestion, Dry Digestion

Market Segment by Application:

Industrial, Agricultural

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM)

1.1 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Wet Digestion

2.5 Dry Digestion 3 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Industrial

3.5 Agricultural 4 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

5.1.1 PlanET Biogas Global GmbH Profile

5.1.2 PlanET Biogas Global GmbH Main Business

5.1.3 PlanET Biogas Global GmbH Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 PlanET Biogas Global GmbH Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 PlanET Biogas Global GmbH Recent Developments

5.2 EnviTec Biogas AG

5.2.1 EnviTec Biogas AG Profile

5.2.2 EnviTec Biogas AG Main Business

5.2.3 EnviTec Biogas AG Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 EnviTec Biogas AG Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 EnviTec Biogas AG Recent Developments

5.3 BioConstruct

5.5.1 BioConstruct Profile

5.3.2 BioConstruct Main Business

5.3.3 BioConstruct Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 BioConstruct Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 IES BIOGAS Recent Developments

5.4 IES BIOGAS

5.4.1 IES BIOGAS Profile

5.4.2 IES BIOGAS Main Business

5.4.3 IES BIOGAS Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IES BIOGAS Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 IES BIOGAS Recent Developments

5.5 SEBIGAS

5.5.1 SEBIGAS Profile

5.5.2 SEBIGAS Main Business

5.5.3 SEBIGAS Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SEBIGAS Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 SEBIGAS Recent Developments

5.6 Poyry

5.6.1 Poyry Profile

5.6.2 Poyry Main Business

5.6.3 Poyry Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Poyry Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Poyry Recent Developments

5.7 WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH

5.7.1 WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH Profile

5.7.2 WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH Main Business

5.7.3 WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH Recent Developments

5.8 Xergi A/S

5.8.1 Xergi A/S Profile

5.8.2 Xergi A/S Main Business

5.8.3 Xergi A/S Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Xergi A/S Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Xergi A/S Recent Developments

5.9 BTS Biogas

5.9.1 BTS Biogas Profile

5.9.2 BTS Biogas Main Business

5.9.3 BTS Biogas Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 BTS Biogas Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 BTS Biogas Recent Developments

5.10 HoSt

5.10.1 HoSt Profile

5.10.2 HoSt Main Business

5.10.3 HoSt Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 HoSt Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 HoSt Recent Developments

5.11 IG Biogas

5.11.1 IG Biogas Profile

5.11.2 IG Biogas Main Business

5.11.3 IG Biogas Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 IG Biogas Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 IG Biogas Recent Developments

5.12 Zorg Biogas AG

5.12.1 Zorg Biogas AG Profile

5.12.2 Zorg Biogas AG Main Business

5.12.3 Zorg Biogas AG Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Zorg Biogas AG Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Zorg Biogas AG Recent Developments

5.13 BTA International GmbH

5.13.1 BTA International GmbH Profile

5.13.2 BTA International GmbH Main Business

5.13.3 BTA International GmbH Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 BTA International GmbH Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 BTA International GmbH Recent Developments

5.14 kIEFER TEK LTD

5.14.1 kIEFER TEK LTD Profile

5.14.2 kIEFER TEK LTD Main Business

5.14.3 kIEFER TEK LTD Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 kIEFER TEK LTD Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 kIEFER TEK LTD Recent Developments

5.15 Lundsby Biogas A / S

5.15.1 Lundsby Biogas A / S Profile

5.15.2 Lundsby Biogas A / S Main Business

5.15.3 Lundsby Biogas A / S Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Lundsby Biogas A / S Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Lundsby Biogas A / S Recent Developments

5.16 Finn Biogas

5.16.1 Finn Biogas Profile

5.16.2 Finn Biogas Main Business

5.16.3 Finn Biogas Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Finn Biogas Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Finn Biogas Recent Developments

5.17 Ludan Group

5.17.1 Ludan Group Profile

5.17.2 Ludan Group Main Business

5.17.3 Ludan Group Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Ludan Group Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Ludan Group Recent Developments

5.18 Naskeo

5.18.1 Naskeo Profile

5.18.2 Naskeo Main Business

5.18.3 Naskeo Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Naskeo Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Naskeo Recent Developments

5.19 Agraferm GmbH

5.19.1 Agraferm GmbH Profile

5.19.2 Agraferm GmbH Main Business

5.19.3 Agraferm GmbH Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Agraferm GmbH Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Agraferm GmbH Recent Developments

5.20 Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd

5.20.1 Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd Profile

5.20.2 Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd Main Business

5.20.3 Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd Recent Developments

5.21 Hitachi Zosen Inova

5.21.1 Hitachi Zosen Inova Profile

5.21.2 Hitachi Zosen Inova Main Business

5.21.3 Hitachi Zosen Inova Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Hitachi Zosen Inova Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Hitachi Zosen Inova Recent Developments

5.22 Toyo Engineering Corp.

5.22.1 Toyo Engineering Corp. Profile

5.22.2 Toyo Engineering Corp. Main Business

5.22.3 Toyo Engineering Corp. Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Toyo Engineering Corp. Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Toyo Engineering Corp. Recent Developments

5.23 Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd

5.23.1 Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd Profile

5.23.2 Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd Main Business

5.23.3 Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd Recent Developments

5.24 Xinyuan Environment Project

5.24.1 Xinyuan Environment Project Profile

5.24.2 Xinyuan Environment Project Main Business

5.24.3 Xinyuan Environment Project Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Xinyuan Environment Project Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Xinyuan Environment Project Recent Developments

5.25 Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd

5.25.1 Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd Profile

5.25.2 Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd Main Business

5.25.3 Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Dynamics

11.1 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Industry Trends

11.2 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Drivers

11.3 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Challenges

11.4 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

