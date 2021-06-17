June 2021 Report on Global E-passport and E-visa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Overview

The global E-passport and E-visa market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 12580 million by 2025, from USD 9469.2 million in 2019.

The E-passport and E-visa market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

E-passport and E-visa market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, E-passport and E-visa market has been segmented into Ordinary E-passport, Service & Diplomatic E-Passport, etc.

By Application, E-passport and E-visa has been segmented into Adult, Child, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global E-passport and E-visa market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level E-passport and E-visa markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global E-passport and E-visa market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the E-passport and E-visa market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional E-passport and E-visa markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and E-passport and E-visa Market Share Analysis

E-passport and E-visa competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, E-passport and E-visa sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the E-passport and E-visa sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in E-passport and E-visa are: Gemalto, Casa da Moeda do Brasil, Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing, Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing, Goznak, India Security Press, Royal Mint of Spain, Japan National Printing Bureau, Bundesdruckerei, Canadian Bank Note, Veridos, Polish Security Printing Works, Morpho, Semlex Group, Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato, Iris Corporation Berhad, etc. Among other players domestic and global, E-passport and E-visa market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe E-passport and E-visa product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of E-passport and E-visa, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of E-passport and E-visa in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the E-passport and E-visa competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the E-passport and E-visa breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, E-passport and E-visa market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-passport and E-visa sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-passport and E-visa Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Ordinary E-passport

1.2.3 Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global E-passport and E-visa Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Adult

1.3.3 Child

1.4 Overview of Global E-passport and E-visa Market

1.4.1 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gemalto

2.1.1 Gemalto Details

2.1.2 Gemalto Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Gemalto SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Gemalto Product and Services

2.1.5 Gemalto E-passport and E-visa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Casa da Moeda do Brasil

2.2.1 Casa da Moeda do Brasil Details

2.2.2 Casa da Moeda do Brasil Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Casa da Moeda do Brasil SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Casa da Moeda do Brasil Product and Services

2.2.5 Casa da Moeda do Brasil E-passport and E-visa Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

2.3.1 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Details

2.3.2 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing SWOT Analysis

…continued

