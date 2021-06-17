June 2021 Report on Global Architectural Coatings MarketResearch Report 2020-2026

The Architectural Coatings market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Architectural Coatings market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Architectural Coatings market has been segmented into Water-soluble Coatings, Solvent Coatings, Emulsion Coatings, etc.

By Application, Architectural Coatings has been segmented into Interior Wall, Exterior Wall, Floor Coatings, Roof Coatings, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Architectural Coatings market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Architectural Coatings markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Architectural Coatings market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Architectural Coatings market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Architectural Coatings markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Architectural Coatings Market Share Analysis

Architectural Coatings competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Architectural Coatings sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Architectural Coatings sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Architectural Coatings are: AkzoNobel, Kansai Paint, Sherwin-Williams, DowDuPont, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Inc, Novochema Cooperative, Valspar Corp, BASF Coatings AG, Chemolak Plc, PAM-ak, Ltd, Slovlak Košeca, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Architectural Coatings market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Architectural Coatings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Architectural Coatings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Architectural Coatings in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Architectural Coatings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Architectural Coatings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Architectural Coatings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Architectural Coatings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Architectural Coatings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Architectural Coatings Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Water-soluble Coatings

1.2.3 Solvent Coatings

1.2.4 Emulsion Coatings

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Architectural Coatings Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Interior Wall

1.3.3 Exterior Wall

1.3.4 Floor Coatings

1.3.5 Roof Coatings

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Architectural Coatings Market

1.4.1 Global Architectural Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AkzoNobel

2.1.1 AkzoNobel Details

2.1.2 AkzoNobel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 AkzoNobel SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 AkzoNobel Product and Services

2.1.5 AkzoNobel Architectural Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Kansai Paint

2.2.1 Kansai Paint Details

2.2.2 Kansai Paint Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Kansai Paint SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Kansai Paint Product and Services

2.2.5 Kansai Paint Architectural Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Sherwin-Williams

2.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Details

2.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Sherwin-Williams SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Product and Services

2.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 DowDuPont

2.4.1 DowDuPont Details

2.4.2 DowDuPont Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 DowDuPont SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 DowDuPont Product and Services

2.4.5 DowDuPont Architectural Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Nippon Paint

2.5.1 Nippon Paint Details

2.5.2 Nippon Paint Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Nippon Paint SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Nippon Paint Product and Services

2.5.5 Nippon Paint Architectural Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 PPG Industries, Inc

2.6.1 PPG Industries, Inc Details

2.6.2 PPG Industries, Inc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 PPG Industries, Inc SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 PPG Industries, Inc Product and Services

2.6.5 PPG Industries, Inc Architectural Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Novochema Cooperative

2.7.1 Novochema Cooperative Details

2.7.2 Novochema Cooperative Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Novochema Cooperative SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Novochema Cooperative Product and Services

2.7.5 Novochema Cooperative Architectural Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Valspar Corp

2.8.1 Valspar Corp Details

2.8.2 Valspar Corp Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Valspar Corp SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Valspar Corp Product and Services

2.8.5 Valspar Corp Architectural Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 BASF Coatings AG

2.9.1 BASF Coatings AG Details

2.9.2 BASF Coatings AG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 BASF Coatings AG SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 BASF Coatings AG Product and Services

2.9.5 BASF Coatings AG Architectural Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Chemolak Plc

2.10.1 Chemolak Plc Details

….CONTINUED

