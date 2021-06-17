Pizza Crust Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Pizza Crust Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Pizza Crust Market Size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A pizza crust is a half-baked circular base made of yeasted flatbread dough and is mainly served with toppings of vegetables, cheese, herbs, and meat. It is produced into thin crust, deep dish, hand-tossed, or pan crust and is available in various forms, including pre-cooked or frozen pizza. Pizza crusts save consumers from the long baking process and offer flavor, refined texture, and longer shelf life.

Market Trends:

The growing popularity of processed and ready-to-eat food products, especially amongst the working population, has escalated the demand for pizza crusts across the globe. Additionally, rapid urbanization has resulted in an increase in the penetration of international pizza chains in both the developed and developing markets, which is boosting the overall sales of pizza crusts. Along with this, the improving living standards of consumers, fueled by increasing disposable incomes, are impelling their purchasing power with inflated food expenditures. The increasing health concerns and high prevalence of lifestyle diseases have led to the rising demand for gluten-free and dairy-free pizza crusts, which, in turn, is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Baker’s Quality Pizza Crusts, Inc

Alive & Kickin’ Pizza Crust

Tomanetti Food Products LLC

Rizzuto Foods

Monte Pizza Crust B.V.

B&G Foods Inc

Hansen Foods LLC

Pizza Crust Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Size, Organic/Conventional and Distribution Channel.

Market Breakup by Type:

Par-Baked Crusts

Wood-Fired Crusts

Self-Rising Crusts

Custom Crusts

Others

Market Breakup by Size:

Thick Pizza Crusts

Thin Pizza Crusts

Market Breakup by Organic/Conventional:

Organic

Conventional

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Bakeries

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

