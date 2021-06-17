June 2021 Report on Global Face Recognition Device Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

The global Face Recognition Device market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 16.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2060.2 million by 2025, from USD 1109 million in 2019.

The Face Recognition Device market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Face Recognition Device market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Face Recognition Device market has been segmented into Access Control System, Ticket Gates System, Others, etc.

By Application, Face Recognition Device has been segmented into Transportation, BFSI, Residential, Non-financial Enterprises, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Face Recognition Device market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Face Recognition Device markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Face Recognition Device market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Face Recognition Device market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Face Recognition Device markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Face Recognition Device Market Share Analysis

Face Recognition Device competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Face Recognition Device sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Face Recognition Device sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Face Recognition Device are: Cloudwalk, IDEMIA (France), Insigma Group, Dahua Technology, CMOLO, Aurora, Adatis GmbH&Co. KG, PCI, Face++, Anviz, Bioenable, ColosseoEAS, IDTECK Co Ltd., Artec Group, EnterFace, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Face Recognition Device market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Face Recognition Device product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Face Recognition Device, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Face Recognition Device in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Face Recognition Device competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Face Recognition Device breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Face Recognition Device market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Face Recognition Device sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Face Recognition Device Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Face Recognition Device Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Access Control System

1.2.3 Ticket Gates System

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Face Recognition Device Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Residential

1.3.5 Non-financial Enterprises

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Face Recognition Device Market

1.4.1 Global Face Recognition Device Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cloudwalk

2.1.1 Cloudwalk Details

2.1.2 Cloudwalk Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Cloudwalk SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Cloudwalk Product and Services

2.1.5 Cloudwalk Face Recognition Device Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 IDEMIA (France)

2.2.1 IDEMIA (France) Details

2.2.2 IDEMIA (France) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 IDEMIA (France) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 IDEMIA (France) Product and Services

2.2.5 IDEMIA (France) Face Recognition Device Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Insigma Group

…continued

