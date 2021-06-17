June 2021 Report on Global Modified Bitumen Market Research Report 2025

Market Overview

The global Modified Bitumen market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 11320 million by 2025, from USD 10110 million in 2019.

The Modified Bitumen market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Modified Bitumen market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Modified Bitumen market has been segmented into SBS Modified Bitumen, Plastomer Modified Bitumen, Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen, Others, etc.

By Application, Modified Bitumen has been segmented into Road Construction & Paving, Roofing, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Modified Bitumen market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Modified Bitumen markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Modified Bitumen market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Modified Bitumen market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Modified Bitumen markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Modified Bitumen Market Share Analysis

Modified Bitumen competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Modified Bitumen sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Modified Bitumen sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Modified Bitumen are: Total, Gazprom Neft PJSC, ExxonMobil, Shell, Nynas, SK, Baolirus, Colas, TIPCO ASPHALT, Lagan Asphalt Group, Guochuang Hi-tech, Xi’an Guolin Industry, Nichireki, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Modified Bitumen market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Modified Bitumen product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Modified Bitumen, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Modified Bitumen in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Modified Bitumen competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Modified Bitumen breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Modified Bitumen market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Modified Bitumen sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Modified Bitumen Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Modified Bitumen Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 SBS Modified Bitumen

1.2.3 Plastomer Modified Bitumen

1.2.4 Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Modified Bitumen Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Road Construction & Paving

1.3.3 Roofing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Modified Bitumen Market

1.4.1 Global Modified Bitumen Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Total

2.1.1 Total Details

2.1.2 Total Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Total SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Total Product and Services

…….Continued

