June 2021 Report on Global PE Pipe Market Research Report 2020-2025

The global PE Pipe market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 7313.1 million by 2025, from USD 6579.1 million in 2019.

The PE Pipe market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

PE Pipe market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, PE Pipe market has been segmented into PE 100, PE 80, Other, etc.

By Application, PE Pipe has been segmented into Water Supply Pipe, Sewage & Drainage Pipe, Oil & Gas Pipe, Agriculture Pipe, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global PE Pipe market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level PE Pipe markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global PE Pipe market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the PE Pipe market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional PE Pipe markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and PE Pipe Market Share Analysis

PE Pipe competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market

potential, global presence, PE Pipe sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the PE Pipe sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in PE Pipe are: LyondellBasell, Total, SABIC, DowDuPont, Braskem, Borealis, SINOPEC, Ineos, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Exxon Mobil, etc. Among other players domestic and global, PE Pipe market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PE Pipe product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PE Pipe, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PE Pipe in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the PE Pipe competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PE Pipe breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, PE Pipe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PE Pipe sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1.1 PE Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global PE Pipe Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 PE 100

1.2.3 PE 80

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global PE Pipe Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Water Supply Pipe

1.3.3 Sewage & Drainage Pipe

1.3.4 Oil & Gas Pipe

1.3.5 Agriculture Pipe

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global PE Pipe Market

1.4.1 Global PE Pipe Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 LyondellBasell

2.1.1 LyondellBasell Details

2.1.2 LyondellBasell Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 LyondellBasell SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 LyondellBasell Product and Services

2.1.5 LyondellBasell PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Total

2.2.1 Total Details

2.2.2 Total Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Total SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Total Product and Services

2.2.5 Total PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 SABIC

2.3.1 SABIC Details

2.3.2 SABIC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 SABIC SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 SABIC Product and Services

2.3.5 SABIC PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 DowDuPont

2.4.1 DowDuPont Details

2.4.2 DowDuPont Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 DowDuPont SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 DowDuPont Product and Services

2.4.5 DowDuPont PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Braskem

2.5.1 Braskem Details

2.5.2 Braskem Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Braskem SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Braskem Product and Services

2.5.5 Braskem PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Borealis

2.6.1 Borealis Details

2.6.2 Borealis Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Borealis SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Borealis Product and Services

2.6.5 Borealis PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 SINOPEC

2.7.1 SINOPEC Details

2.7.2 SINOPEC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 SINOPEC SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 SINOPEC Product and Services

2.7.5 SINOPEC PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Ineos

2.8.1 Ineos Details

2.8.2 Ineos Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Ineos SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Ineos Product and Services

2.8.5 Ineos PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Chevron Phillips Chemical

2.9.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Details

2.9.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Product and Services

2.9.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Exxon Mobil

2.10.1 Exxon Mobil Details

2.10.2 Exxon Mobil Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Exxon Mobil SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Exxon Mobil Product and Services

2.10.5 Exxon Mobil PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-

….contiued

