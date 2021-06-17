June 2021 Report on Global DAYLIGHT FLUORESCENT PIGMENTS Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 405.7 million by 2025, from USD 281.4 million in 2019.

The Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market has been segmented into Thermoset Type, Thermoplastic Type, Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc), etc.

By Application, Daylight Fluorescent Pigments has been segmented into Paints & Coatings Industry, Printing Inks Industry, Plastics Industry, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Daylight Fluorescent Pigments markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Daylight Fluorescent Pigments markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Share Analysis

Daylight Fluorescent Pigments competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Daylight Fluorescent Pigments sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Daylight Fluorescent Pigments are: Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International), Lynwon Group, UKSEUNG, Dane Color (RPM International), China wanlong chemical, Radiant Color N.V (RPM International), Vicome Corp, Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology, SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO), J Color Technologies, Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd), LuminoChem, Aron Universal Ltd, Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Daylight Fluorescent Pigments, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Daylight Fluorescent Pigments in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Thermoset Type

1.2.3 Thermoplastic Type

1.2.4 Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings Industry

1.3.3 Printing Inks Industry

1.3.4 Plastics Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market

1.4.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International)

2.1.1 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Details

2.1.2 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Product and Services

2.1.5 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Lynwon Group

2.2.1 Lynwon Group Details

2.2.2 Lynwon Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Lynwon Group SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Lynwon Group Product and Services

2.2.5 Lynwon Group Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 UKSEUNG

2.3.1 UKSEUNG Details

2.3.2 UKSEUNG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 UKSEUNG SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 UKSEUNG Product and Services

2.3.5 UKSEUNG Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Dane Color (RPM International)

2.4.1 Dane Color (RPM International) Details

2.4.2 Dane Color (RPM International) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Dane Color (RPM International) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Dane Color (RPM International) Product and Services

2.4.5 Dane Color (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 China wanlong chemical

……continued

